The No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders will be hosting NCAA Baseball Super Regionals this weekend, while the Dallas Baptist Patriots will be traveling.
The Red Raiders (45-15) will face No. 9 Stanford (36-15) in the best-of-three series at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock. The Lubbock Super Regional will begin on Friday with a 2 p.m. contest (ESPNU). Game 2 is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU) and if a third game is needed it is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2 or ESPNU).
Both the Longhorns and Patriots will be beginning their series on Saturday.
Texas (45-15) will be taking on South Florida (31-28) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
The Longhorns will host the Bulls beginning on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPNU). The series will continue at 8 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2 or ESPNU) and if a Monday game is necessary it will be at either 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU).
Dallas Baptist (40-16) will meet Virginia (32-24) at the only neutral site Super Regional in Columbia, South Carolina. The Patriots won the Fort Worth Regional with come-from-behind wins over TCU and Oregon State, while the Cavaliers knocked off Old Dominion, 4-3, on Tuesday in Columbia. Devin Ortiz pitched four scoreless innings and hit a walk-off homer in the 10th as Virginia earned the final spot in the super regionals. Games are scheduled for Founders Park with the first contest at 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPNU). Game 2 is set for 11 a.m. Sunday and if a third game is ncessary it is slated for noon Monday.
The winners of the Super Regionals advance to the College World Series, scheduled for June 19-30 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Other Friday-Saturday super regionals (with a third game Sunday if necessary) include: North Carolina State (33-17) at No. 1 Arkansas (49-11); No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15); and No. 12 Mississippi (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15).
Other Saturday-Sunday super regionals (with a third game Monday if necessary) are: LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16); and No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15).
The higher seeded team typically plays at home for super regionals. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA pre-approved 20 possible host sites for regionals and super regionals. Virginia was not selected as a potential site.
---
Super Regionals
All Times CDT
Best of Three: x-if necessary
Fayetteville Super Regional
At Baum-Walker Stadium
Fayetteville, Ark.
Friday, June 11: N.C. State at No. 1 Arkansas, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, June 12: N.C. State vs. No. 1 Arkansas, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
x-Sunday, June 13: N.C. State vs. No. 1 Arkansas, 5 p.m.
---
Austin Super Regional
At UFCU DischFalk Field
Austin
Saturday, June 12: South Florida at No. 2 Texas, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sunday, June 13: South Florida vs. No. 2 Texas, 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
x-Sunday, June 13: South Florida vs. No. 2 Texas, 3 or 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
---
Knoxville Super Regional
At Lindsey Nelson Stadium
Knoxville, Tenn.
Saturday, June 12: LSU at No. 3 Tennessee, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, June 13: LSU vs. No. 3 Tennessee, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m.
x-Monday, June 14: LSU vs. No. 3 Tennessee, 3 or 6 p.m.
---
Nashville Super Regional
At Hawkins Field
Nashville, Tenn.
Friday, June 11: East Carolina at No. 4 Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, June 12: East Carolina vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
x-Sunday, June 13: East Carolina vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.
---
Tucson Super Regional
At Hi Corbett Field
Tucson, Ariz.
Friday, June 11: No. 12 Mississippi at No. 5 Arizona, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, June 12: No. 12 Mississippi vs. No. 5 Arizona, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 13: No. 12 Mississippi vs. No. 5 Arizona, 8 p.m.
---
Columbia Super Regional
At Founders Park
Columbia, S.C.
Saturday, June 12: DBU at Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Sunday, June 13: DBU vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.
x-Monday, June 14: DBU vs. Virginia, noon (ESPNU)
---
Starkville Super Regional
Dudy Noble Field
Starkville, Miss.
Saturday, June 12: No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Mississippi St., 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 13: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 5 p.m.
x-Monday, June 14: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
---
Lubbock Super Regional
At Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park
Lubbock
Friday, June 11: No. 9 Stanford at No. 8 Texas Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, June 12: No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Texas Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)
x-Sunday, June 13: No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Texas Tech, 2 p.m.