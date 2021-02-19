INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has approved a request by the Stephen F. Austin Athletic department that a postseason ban for the Lumberjack basketball team be served during the 2020-21 season rather than the 2021-22 campaign.
As such, the Lumberjack men's basketball team will forgo all postseason play for the current season, including the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy, in which the Lumberjacks had already clinched a spot.
The Lumberjacks (13-3, 8-1 SLC) are scheduled to return to play on Wednesday against Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.