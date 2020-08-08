Suns 119, Heat 112
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points and Jevon Carter added a season-high 20 points as the Phoenix Suns remained undefeated in the NBA restart, beating the Miami Heat 119-112 on Saturday night.
Carter made six of eight 3-pointers as the Suns improved to 5-0 in the restart.
Miami is currently the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro each had 25 points to lead the Heat.
The Suns continued to thrive as the only undefeated team and biggest surprise in the Disney bubble.
Phoenix began the restart schedule with the second-worst record of the 22 teams in the field and the worst mark in the Western Conference.
Pacers 116, Lakers 111
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 39 points, including seven straight to put Indiana ahead in the final two minutes, and the Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 on Saturday.
LeBron James had 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists after sitting out the first game since the Lakers clinched the top seed in the Western Conference. James was officially listed as out with a sore right groin in a 113-97 loss to Houston.
A week after scoring a career-high 53 points in the restart opener, Warren hit a floater for a 109-108 lead followed by a jumper and a 3-pointer for a six-point edge with 10 seconds to go.
The Pacers improved to 4-1 in the bubble and moved a half-game ahead of Philadelphia for the fifth seed in the East.
Clippers 122, Trail Blazers 120
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-120 on Saturday even with Kawhi Leonard resting on the bench.
Portland had a chance to ensure a play-in for the Western Conference's final playoff berth and eliminate Sacramento with a win. The Trail Blazers led much of the game, but the NBA's top-scoring team inside the bubble was outscored 12-5 in the final 96 seconds as Paul George also sat the final five minutes.
George finished with 21 points. Landry Shamet scored 19, Reggie Jackson added 17, Marcus Morris Sr. 15, JaMychal Green 13 and Lou Williams 12.
CJ McCollum led Portland with 29 points, hitting 6 of 13 3s. Gary Trent Jr. also made six 3s and finished with 22 points. Damian Lillard had 22, Carmelo Anthony added 21 and Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Portland led 115-110 on a free throw by Nurkic with 2:58 left. The Clippers scored five straight, tying it at 115 with 1 minute left on a three-point play by Patrick Patterson. Lillard put Portland up with a driving layup, then McGruder scored from the top of the key with 26.5 seconds left to put the Clippers ahead to stay at 118-117.
Green and Shamet each hit a pair of free throws to protect the Clippers' lead.
Nuggets 134, Jazz 132, 2 OTs
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 23 points in his first game of the NBA restart, including the tying and go-ahead baskets, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 134-132 in two overtimes Saturday.
The Nuggets overcame Donovan Mitchell's 35 points for Utah, including a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime. But he missed a desperation heave from near half-court as the game ended.
Murray, playing his first game since March 11 after missing four games with left hamstring tightness, sank a fallaway jumper for a 123-all tie and then beat the shot clock with a go-ahead 3-pointer. He had 12 rebounds and eight assists, just missing a triple-double.
Nikola Jokic scored 10 of his 30 points in the first overtime for Denver, which solidified its hold on third place in the Western Conference playoff standings.
At the start of the day, only one game separated Houston, Utah and Oklahoma City for the fourth through sixth spots in the Western Conference.
An officials review confirmed Jokic drove the baseline for a layup before the remaining 3.4 seconds expired in the first overtime, forcing the second extra period. The clock did not start on the play.
Mitchell drove through Denver's defensive breakdowns for a tying uncontested layup with less than 1 second remaining in regulation.
TIP INS
Jazz: Led by Jordan Clarkson, Utah made 12 of 21 3-pointers in the first half and 22 for the game. Clarkson made four of six 3s in the half and finished 5 of 9. The Jazz led 63-49 at halftime. ... Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. had 23 points and 11 rebounds. Jerami Grant had 21 points. ... Jokic, who had only two points in a first half, had 14 in the third quarter. He had 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT
Jazz: Play the Mavericks on Monday.
Nuggets: Play the Lakers on Monday.
