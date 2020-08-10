Mavericks 122, Jazz 114
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The short-handed Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to stun the Utah Jazz 122-114 on Monday.
Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22. Boban Marjanovic had 20 points and nine rebounds. It was the biggest comeback for the Mavericks since February 2016 and the win means Dallas still has a slim shot at earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
“I loved the comeback,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “I love winning. I hate losing. I love winning for the feeling that our guys get from doing something together.”
Dallas won despite playing without stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who were both resting because of nagging injuries. Utah was playing without star Donovan Mitchell and coach Quin Snyder played backups for much of the game to rest his starters.
Utah has lost three straight games and five of seven in the Florida bubble. Snyder said his usual rotation players “came out really ready to play” and then the backups were a mixed bag. Snyder added it was important to get the backups meaningful playing time as he evaluates who can help the team in the playoffs.
The Mavericks trailed 78-56 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter after Utah’s Emmanuel Mudiay made a 3-pointer. They slowly rallied throughout the third quarter and then scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to take a 101-100 lead with about eight minutes left.
Dallas outscored Utah 34-14 in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks shot 12 of 24 (50 percent) from 3-point range.
Utah was led by Jordan Clarkson, who scored 18 points. Rayjon Tucker scored 17 points off the bench. Georges Niang, who finished with 13 points and made all four of his 3-point attempts, said he wasn’t concerned about the three-game losing streak.
“I don’t think you need to be worried about having momentum going into the playoffs,” Niang said. “These guys know the magnitude of the playoffs and what it means to be in the playoffs.”
STARLESS GAME
Doncic is dealing with a right ankle injury while Porzingis has an injured left knee. Dorian Finney-Smith also missed the game to rest a left hip strain. All three played in a win against Milwaukee on Saturday.
“Three overtime games in five games, minutes really have stacked up for really those two guys and Dorian,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said before the game.
Utah’s Mitchell also didn’t play because of a leg injury. Carlisle said the Jazz were likely in a similar situation to the Mavericks.
Suns 128, Oklahoma City 101
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder 128-101 on Monday to improve to 6-0 in the restart and improve their playoff chances.
The Suns have surged in the Western Conference standings. They entered the day just 1 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis and a game behind ninth-place Portland in the race to qualify for a spot in the play-in series.
Phoenix center Deandre Ayton sat out the first quarter because he missed his coronavirus test on Sunday. He tested negative on Monday and was cleared. With Ayton out, Oklahoma City led 37-23 at the end of the first quarter. Ayton entered the game at the start of the second quarter, and Phoenix dominated the rest of the way. He finished with 10 points and six rebounds in just over 17 minutes.
Oklahoma City was without four of its top five scorers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right calf bruise), Danilo Gallinari (left ankle), Dennis Schroder (birth of child) and Steven Adams (bruised left leg) sat out. Reserve center Nerlens Noel (right ankle; sprain) also did not play.
Rookie Darius Bazley had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.
Raptors 114, Bucks 106
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Boucher scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106 on Monday.
Though the meeting featured the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, both teams were missing key players.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after undergoing oral surgery. Bucks coach Mike Budehnolzer said Monday it was uncertain whether Antetokounmpo would play in the team’s final two seeding games Tuesday against the Washington Wizards and Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
For Toronto, Kyle Lowry sat out with a sore lower back, Serge Ibaka missed the game with a bruised right knee and Fred Van Vleet was out with a hyperextended right knee.
The Bucks already had clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second straight season, and defending NBA champion Toronto was locked into the No. 2 spot, so there was little to gain for either team.
Rookie Matt Thomas scored a season-high 22 points and Norman Powell added 21 for the Raptors.
Kyle Korver scored 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks.