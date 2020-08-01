Raptors 107, Lakers 92
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors restarted their season by beating the slow-starting Los Angeles Lakers for the 11th straight time, 107-92 on Saturday night.
OG Anunoby scored 23 points for the Raptors, the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, who haven't lost to Los Angeles since the 2014-2015 season.
Lowry had a strong second half to help turn back a surge by the Lakers, the Western Conference leaders who are 1-1 in the restart. The Lakers' magic number for clinching the top seed in the West remains at one.
Lowry's biggest shot was a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 97-86 lead with 3:01 to play.
LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Davis had just 14 points after he scored 34 in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game back on Thursday night. Kyle Kuzma scored 16.
The Lakers shot only 35.4% from the field.
James hit consecutive 3-pointers for a 76-72 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Anunoby responded with consecutive 3s for a 78-76 lead. The Raptors continued to pull away and Anunoby made a layup for a 90-83 lead.
With James and Davis struggling, the Raptors jumped to a 13-0 lead behind Anunoby and Lowry before the Lakers got back into it behind their bench.
Pacers 127, 76ers 121
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points, Victor Oladipo added 15 after reversing course on opting out of the NBA restart and the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday night.
A sixth-year player acquired from Phoenix in an offseason trade, Warren was 20 of 29 from the field and 9 of 12 from 3-point range in his first game with at least 50 points. All four of those shooting numbers were career highs.
Clippers 126, Pelicans 103
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and scored 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 126-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.
Los Angeles broke a franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers, with George making 8 of 11. The Clippers also tied a team record for 3-pointers in a half and fell one short of the NBA record by hitting 16 of 24 in racing to a 77-45 lead.
Los Angeles made its first six 3-pointers to take a 20-6 lead.
Kawhi Leonard had 24 points o help the Clippers bounce back from a 103-101 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in their first game of the restart.
Thunder 110, Jazz 94
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Utah Jazz 110-94 on Saturday in their first game of the restart.
Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points and the Thunder shot 53% from the field.
The teams were to meet on March 11 in Oklahoma City, but everything changed when Utah center Rudy Gobert's COVID-19 test came up positive right before the tip. That night, the NBA announced it would shut down indefinitely.
Oklahoma City moved within a half-game of the Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference standings and within 1 1/2 games of Denver for third.
Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points for the Jazz but shot just 5 for 15. Utah shot 39% from the field and was just 8 of 31 on 3-pointers.
Oklahoma City shot 65 percent in the first half and rolled to a 66-42 lead at the break. Four Thunder players scored in double figures in the first half.
Oklahoma City cruised the rest of the way, taking an 86-62 lead into the fourth quarter.