Los Angeles Lakers' JaVale McGee (7) guards Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Raptors 107, Lakers 92

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors restarted their season by beating the slow-starting Los Angeles Lakers for the 11th straight time, 107-92 on Saturday night.

OG Anunoby scored 23 points for the Raptors, the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, who haven't lost to Los Angeles since the 2014-2015 season.

Lowry had a strong second half to help turn back a surge by the Lakers, the Western Conference leaders who are 1-1 in the restart. The Lakers' magic number for clinching the top seed in the West remains at one.

Lowry's biggest shot was a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 97-86 lead with 3:01 to play.

LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Davis had just 14 points after he scored 34 in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game back on Thursday night. Kyle Kuzma scored 16.

The Lakers shot only 35.4% from the field.

James hit consecutive 3-pointers for a 76-72 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Anunoby responded with consecutive 3s for a 78-76 lead. The Raptors continued to pull away and Anunoby made a layup for a 90-83 lead.

With James and Davis struggling, the Raptors jumped to a 13-0 lead behind Anunoby and Lowry before the Lakers got back into it behind their bench.

Pacers 127, 76ers 121

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points, Victor Oladipo added 15 after reversing course on opting out of the NBA restart and the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday night.

A sixth-year player acquired from Phoenix in an offseason trade, Warren was 20 of 29 from the field and 9 of 12 from 3-point range in his first game with at least 50 points. All four of those shooting numbers were career highs.

Clippers 126, Pelicans 103

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and scored 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 126-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Los Angeles broke a franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers, with George making 8 of 11. The Clippers also tied a team record for 3-pointers in a half and fell one short of the NBA record by hitting 16 of 24 in racing to a 77-45 lead.

Los Angeles made its first six 3-pointers to take a 20-6 lead.

Kawhi Leonard had 24 points o help the Clippers bounce back from a 103-101 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in their first game of the restart.

Thunder 110, Jazz 94

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Utah Jazz 110-94 on Saturday in their first game of the restart.

Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points and the Thunder shot 53% from the field.

The teams were to meet on March 11 in Oklahoma City, but everything changed when Utah center Rudy Gobert's COVID-19 test came up positive right before the tip. That night, the NBA announced it would shut down indefinitely.

Oklahoma City moved within a half-game of the Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference standings and within 1 1/2 games of Denver for third.

Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points for the Jazz but shot just 5 for 15. Utah shot 39% from the field and was just 8 of 31 on 3-pointers.

Oklahoma City shot 65 percent in the first half and rolled to a 66-42 lead at the break. Four Thunder players scored in double figures in the first half.

Oklahoma City cruised the rest of the way, taking an 86-62 lead into the fourth quarter.

