Jazz 124, Nuggets 105LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter and the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 124-105 on Wednesday to even the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
Mitchell was 10 of 14 from the floor, helped the Jazz break open the game in the third quarter.
Raptors 104, Nets 99Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 10 assists, Norman Powell had a big game off the bench with 24 points and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-99 on Wednesday.
The victory gave the Raptors a 2-0 lead in the first round plyoff series.
Celtics 128, 76ers 101Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-101 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.
Tatum scored a career playoff high for the second straight game after scoring 32 points in the opener Monday.
Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown had 20 for the Celtics. Boston shot 51% from the field and committed just seven turnovers, including two in the first three quarters.
Late Tuesday Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93Damian Lillard had 34 points and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled LeBron James’ first playoff appearance for the Los Angeles Lakers with a 100-93 victory on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the teams’ playoff series.
James had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists for this 24th postseason triple-double. His assists were a career playoff high.