CORSICANA — Tyler Junior College's furious rally came up short on Saturday as the Apaches fell to Navarro College 93-82 in a Region XIV Conference basketball game at Wolens Special Events Center.
The Bulldogs led 50-28 at halftime. TJC outscored Navarro, 55-42, but could not over the 22-point deficit.
The Apaches fall to 11-9 overall and 4-6 in conference. NC goes to 13-6 and 6-3.
Marcus Rigsby Jr. and Corey Camper Jr. led the Apaches with 24 points apiece. Dariyus Woodson added 23 points.
Others scoring for TJC were Jonah Nesmith (7), Boubacar Mboup (3) and Matt Wade (2).
Camper led the Apaches with seven rebounds with Rigsby grabbing six boards.
The Apaches were 5 of 18 from 3-pointer (Rigsby, 3; Nesmith, 1; Woodson, 1). TJC was 26 of 32 from the free throw line. Woodson was 8 of 9, while Camper was 6 of 7.
Other results included: Panola 83, Trinity Valley 61; Lee 111, Jacksonville 78; Angelina 79, Victoria 69; Bossier Parish 64, Paris 59; and Blinn 96, Lamar State-Port Arthur 87.
TJC returns to play on Wednesday, hosting Kilgore at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.