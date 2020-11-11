WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse High School has a strong history of sending athletes to play sports at the Division I level.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats added three more names to that list.
Logan Whitfield will play baseball for Texas Tech University. Jack Clark will play baseball for the University of Louisiana. Kate Idrogo will play volleyball for Northwestern State University.
BASEBALL
Texas Tech assistant baseball coach J-Bob Thomas called Whitehouse head baseball coach Greg Branch during the summer and let him know they wanted Whitfield to be a Red Raider.
Later that day, Whitfield hit 93 mph on the radar gun in front of about 100 scouts.
That didn’t keep the big left-handed pitcher from landing at Texas Tech.
“I felt really good about the coaching staff,” Whitfield said. “We really connected right off the bat. The facilities there are top of the line. When you look at Texas Tech, you don’t really don’t see anything that lacks, and I was excited to put myself as a part of that.”
Whitfield said he was also really impressed with Texas Tech’s chemical engineering program.
Branch said Whitfield’s mix of academic and athletic prowess is what makes him such a valuable asset to Texas Tech.
“Not only is his ability to the throw the ball hard attractive, but so is his classroom work,” Branch said.
Branch said Whitfield is considered a top 50 recruit in the state and the No. 6 ranked pitching recruit in Texas, along with being one of the top left-handed pitchers in the country.
Whitfield said he’s looking forward to being a part of a program that has advanced to the College World Series four times since 2014.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I feel like I can be a key part of the starting pitching staff and hopefully be able to go back to Omaha in the coming years.”
Clark is also a highly touted prospect. Branch said he is also rated as a top 50 player in Texas.
Clark plays on the left side of the infield and is a left-handed power hitter, which is a rare combination.
“It’s going to be a key factor for me at the next level,” Clark said. “Not many people can throw right-handed and hit left-handed.
Clark said he had multiple offers, but that his heart was set on being a Ragin’ Cajun.
“The Ragin’ Cajuns were my No. 1,” Clark said. “I had a couple of other schools come in that wanted me, but the Ragin’ Cajuns is where I want to be.
“I really like the coaching staff there. From day one, they were really involved in me and they really wanted me to come be a Ragin’ Cajun. And what really stuck with me is they want to win championships.”
Clark said he would possibly like to work in the stock market one day.
VOLLEYBALL
Idrogo has had a standout career on the court for Whitehouse that is still in progress. So far, she has 589 kills, 275 blocks, 81 aces and 831 digs.
Idrogo will head to Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to compete in the Southland Conference.
“I just liked the culture at Northwestern and just the whole town and environment there,” Idrogo said.
“They’re getting the full package,” Whitehouse head volleyball coach Britney Nordin said. “She can do anything. She’s played every position, and she is hungry to grow. I’ve loved coaching her and seeing her progress in every season. I am going to miss her a lot, but I am happy to have her be able to represent this program at Northwestern.”
Idrogo is considering majoring in business.
