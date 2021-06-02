Miguel Vega blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to help power the Tyler Junior College Apaches to their sixth national baseball championship.
The Apaches rallied for a 5-4 victory over Niagara County (New York) to go unbeaten and win the NJCAA Division III World Series on Wednesday at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Vega, the Tyler native who played at The Brook Hill School in Bullard, was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament, going 7 for 15 with five home runs and recording 15 RBIs.
Joining Vega on the all-tournament team were center fielder Jake Johnson of Bullard, pitcher Cooper Rawls of Hallsville and left fielder Heath Hood of White Oak.
TJC’s Doug Wren was named Coach of the Tournament.
This was the Apaches’ ninth trip to the CWS, now having won six national championships and finishing second twice. Since 2007, TJC has compiled a record of 34-7 (.829%) in World Series games.
TJC has won national championships in 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021, finishing runner-up in 2010 and 2018. The Apaches have played in eight national championship games. Only in 2012 were they eliminated before the finals.
Trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, Hood (who had 11 hits in the four games) had a one-out single. He made it to second on an error by the ThunderWolves’ shortstop and Hood moved to third on Dalton Davis’ fly to center.
That brought up Vega and on a 0-1 pitch, hit his 21st home run of the season.
That left it up to pitcher Adam Davis (8-0), who gave up a two-out double to Scottie O’Bryan, but then struck out Chris Tani to end the game.
The Thunderwolves (34-11) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first on consecutive one-out RBI singles from Cal Brazier (scored O’Bryan who walked), Cole Laskowski (scored Andrew Fairbrother who walked) and Zach Evans (scored Brazier).
Pitcher Zach Williams came back to get Niagara County on a ground out and a strikeout.
The Apaches struck back for two runs in the bottom half of the first on a one-out double by Hood, followed by a homer from Davis.
TJC then tied it at 3-3 in the second when Johnson scored on an error.
The Sanborn, New York school took a 4-3 lead in the seventh as Matt Ferris singled and made it to second on a passed ball. Ferris then came home on Tani’s two-out single to center.
Zach Williams started for the Apaches, going 6.2 innings, allowing six hits and four runs (3 earned) with 11 strikeouts and three walks.
Davis finished up, pitching 2.1 innings, giving up one hit while striking out two.
NJCAA Division III World Series
Pioneer Park
Greeneville, Tennessee
Saturday
Game 1: No. 6 Coastal Bend (Texas) 6, No. 3 Oakton (Ill.) 5, 10 innings
Game 2: No. 2 Tyler (Texas) 13, No. 7 Rockingham (N.C.) 5, 8 innings
Game 3: No. 1 RCSJ-Gloucester (N.J.) 9, No. 8 Owens (Ohio) 1, 7 innings
Game 4: No. 5 St. Cloud Tech (Minn.) 4, No. 4 Niagara County (N.Y.) 2
Sunday
Game 5: Oakton 9, Rockingham 3, 14 innings, Rockingham eliminated
Game 6: Niagara County 8, Owens 2, Owens eliminated
Game 7: Tyler 6, Coastal Bend 5
Monday
Game 8: RCSJ-Gloucester 6, St. Cloud Tech 3
Game 9: Niagara County 14, Coastal Bend 4, 5 innings, Coastal Bend eliminated
Game 10: Oakton 14, St. Cloud 12, St. Cloud eliminated
Game 11: Tyler 16, RCSJ-Gloucester 1
Tuesday
Game 12: Niagara County 7, Oakton 6, Oakton eliminated
Game 13: Niagara County 10, RCSJ-Gloucester 3, RCSJ-Gloucester eliminated.
Wednesday
Game 14: Tyler JC 5, Niagara County 4, Tyler wins NJCAA Division III national championship