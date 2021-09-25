WHITEHOUSE — The Nacogdoches Dragons took an early lead and then held off the Whitehouse Wildcats for a 28-19 win on Friday in the District 9-5A Division II opener for both teams at Wildcat Stadium.
Nacogdoches improves to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in district, while the Wildcats fall to 0-4 and 0-1.
The Dragons opened the game by driving 70 yards on seven plays, topped off by a four-yard run by Cermodrick Bland. Nacogdoches led 7-0 after Denzel Hinojosa's PAT with 6:42 showing.
Nacogdoches then had an 18-play drive that started with 5:23 to go in the first quarter and ended with 8:33 of the second period as Jayden Brandon intercepted a pass from Dragon QB Gus Brown in the end zone.
Later in the half, the Dragons drove 76 yards on seven plays, capped by by a QB run by Isaac Jones for a 21-yard TD. Hinojosa booted the extra point and Nacogdoches was on top 14-0 with 5:28 showing before halftime.
Whitehouse answered with a four-play, 55-yard drive in 55 seconds. Wildcat QB Joey Conflitti tossed a 54-yard TD pass to Decarlton Wilson. Bo Benson's PAT cut the Dragon lead to 14-7. However the Wildcats were called for taunting on the play.
The 15-yard penalty forced the Wildcats to kickoff from their own 25. D'Marea Weaver returned it 25 yards to the WHS 35. From there the Dragons drove the ball toward the end zone in eight plays in three minutes. Jones scored again and Hinojosa's PAT made it 21-7 with 56 seconds showing.
Whitehouse marched to the Nacogdoches 33, but Conflitti was hit while throwing and Joe Carter intercepted the football at the 10.
Whitehouse only ran six offensive plays and two punts in the first quarter. For the half, Nacogdoches ran 42 plays to the Wildcats' 22.
The Wildcats got some positive things going in the second half.
Nacogdoches drove to the WHS 15, but Zach Norvell came up big as he picked off Brown in the end zone with 7:48 on the clock.
Later in the quarter, Whitehouse got on the board again as the Wildcats had a six-play, 53-yard drive, topped off with Conflitti hitting Wilson for a 12-yard TD pass. The extra-point attempt was blocked and WHS trailed NHS, 21-13 with six seconds left in the quarter.
Once again the Wildcats were called for taunting and Whitehouse had to kick off from its 25. Weaver returned the kick to the Whitehouse 35.
The Dragons scored on a quarterback option by Jones from nine yards. Hinojosa's PAT put Nacogdoches up 28-13 with nine minutes on the clock in the fourth period.
Whitehouse came back with a quick strike, going 80 yards on four plays. Conflitti hit Reed Alexander with a 51-yard TD pass. Benson's PAT was good to pull the Wildcats within 28-19 with 7:19 on the clock.
Later the Wildcats moved close the goal line, but missed a 31-yard field goal attempt with 2:19 on the clock.
Nacogdoches is scheduled to host Longview Pine Tree (2-2, 0-1) on Friday, Oct. 1, while the Wildcats visit Mount Pleasant (0-3, 0-1) the same night.