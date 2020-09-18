Tyler Legacy’s scrimmage with Nacogdoches set for Friday night at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium has been canceled due to a member of the Nacogdoches football team testing positive for COVID-19, according to John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.
Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said the Red Raiders will now have an intrasquad scrimmage with a spring game format at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rose Stadium.
Legacy will open the regular season Sept. 25 against Lufkin at Rose Stadium.
Nacogdoches’ first two games of the season against Greenville on Sept. 25 and Lufkin on Oct. 2 have also been canceled.