Grayson Murry tossed a no-hitter while striking out 16 in leading the Brook Hill Guard to a 7-0 win over Fort Worth Southwest Christian in a regional final on Friday at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas, clinching in a berth in the TAPPS Division II state baseball tournament.
The Guard (26-3) will play Fort Worth Christian (19-9-1) in the state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Clay Gould Park on the campus of The University of Texas at Arlington.
The other semifinal has Houston Lutheran South (26-9) playing Houston Second Baptist (22-6) at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The championship game is slated for noon Thursday.
Murry was in complete control as he walked just three batters.
Finn Kaiyala had three hits for the Guard and drove in two runs. David Sims had two hits and two RBIs.
Sims, Aidan Mason, Cade Chesley and Kaiyala all had doubles for Brook Hill.
Murry and Jabin Moore added singles.
Other RBIs were from Mason (1) and Landon Mattox (1).
Scoring runs were Chesley (2), Moore (1), Mason (1), Sims (1), Ashton Alexander (1) and Braxton Durrett (1).
Southwest Christian ends its season at 30-7.
