There will be plenty of basketball for East Texas fans to choose from this weekend.
All Saints, Winnsboro, Van, Longview Spring Hill and White Oak are all hosting tournaments.
All Saints is hosting the Brookshire Classic. The boys’ tournament will be bracket play, while the girls will participate in pool play.
On the boys’ side, Thursday’s schedule is All Saints vs. Longview Christian, noon; Elkhart vs. King’s Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Bishop Gorman vs. St. Thomas, 6 p.m.; and Grace Community vs. John Cooper, 7:30 p.m. Friday’s games will be at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday’s games will start at 9:30 a.m. The third-place game is scheduled for noon with the championship at 3 p.m.
There will be two girls’ games on Thursday — All Saints vs. Legacy Christian, 3 p.m.; and Bishop Gorman vs. John Cooper, 4:30 p.m. Friday’s schedule is St. Thomas vs. Legacy Christian, 9 a.m.; John Cooper vs. Grace Community, 10:30 a.m.; All Saints vs. St. Thomas, 6 p.m.; and Grace Community vs. Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s games are at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
There will be 24 girls basketball teams in Winnsboro for the Winnsboro Hoopfest. Thursday’s schedule is Winnsboro vs. Pleasant Grove, 8 a.m.; Gilmer vs. Longview, 9 a.m.; Malakoff vs. Chapel Hill, 9:20 a.m.; Mount Pleasant vs. Waskom, 9:20 a.m.; Edgewood vs. Nevada Community, 10:40 a.m.; Hallsville vs. Whitehouse, 10:40 a.m.; Brownsboro vs. Paul Pewitt, noon; Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill vs. Pittsburg, noon; Carthage vs. Timpson, 6:40 p.m.; and Canton vs. New Boston, 6:40 p.m. There will also be winner’s bracket and loser’s bracket games at 1:20 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
The consolation final is set for 8 a.m. Saturday. The third-place game will be at noon Saturday. The championship contest is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. Saturday.
Van is hosting the Farmers Invitational, which will feature 10 boys’ teams. Thursday’s schedule in the main gym is Sabine vs. Canton, 9 a.m.; Van vs. Cumberland Academy, 10:30 a.m.; Canton vs. Paris, noon; Van vs. Pittsburg, 1:30 p.m.; Paris vs. Palestine, 3 p.m.; and Clarksville vs. Malakoff, 4:30 p.m. Thursday’s schedule for the back gym is Palestine vs. Lindale, 9 a.m.; Pittsburg vs. Clarksville, 10:30 a.m.; Lindale vs. Sabine, noon; and Cumberland Academy vs. Malakoff, 1:30 p.m.
Friday’s schedule in the main gym is Van vs. Malakoff, 9 a.m.; Lindale vs. Canton, 10:30 a.m.; Van vs. Clarksville, noon; Paris vs. Lindale, 1:30 p.m.; Clarksville vs. Cumberland Academy, 3 p.m.; and Sabine vs. Palestine, 4:30 p.m. Friday’s schedule in the back gym is Cumberland Academy vs. Pittsburg, 9 a.m.; Sabine vs. Paris, 10:30 a.m.; Pittsburg vs. Malakoff, noon; and Canton vs. Palestine 1:30 p.m. Saturday’s schedule is 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The Tyler Lions will play in the White Oak/Spring Hill Tournament. On Thursday, the Lions will play Kilgore at 1 p.m. at Spring Hill and Liberty-Eylau at 6:40 p.m. at Spring Hill. On Friday, Tyler will play Temple at 1:20 p.m. at White Oak and Hallsville at 4 p.m. at White Oak. The Lions will also have one game on Saturday, which will be determined by the pool play results.
Other participating teams are Pine Tree, Mineola, Spring Hill, Pleasant Grove and Willis.
The White Oak girls will also host a tournament, which will feature 12 teams. Thursday’s first-round schedule is Beckville vs. Quitman, 8 a.m.; Sabine vs. Tatum, 8 a.m.; Tyler HEAT vs. West Rusk, 9:20 a.m.; Spring Hill vs. Gladewater JV, 9:20 a.m.; Hawkins vs. Queen City, 4 p.m.; and White Oak vs. Arp, 5:20 p.m. The third-place game is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. Saturday, and the championship game is set for 3:40 p.m. Saturday.
