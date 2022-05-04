HOUSTON (AP) — Minutes after becoming the 12th manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins, and the first Black man to do it, Dusty Baker was already looking ahead.
Asked to rank this latest accomplishment in a life already filled with so many, Baker paused for a bit before answering.
"Right now it's at the top," he said. "But I ain't gonna stop now."
Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve each hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña had two RBIs to help Baker hit the milestone with Houston's 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
Ten of the 11 other managers who have accumulated at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. Bruce Bochy (2,003), who isn't yet eligible, is the only exception.
The 72-year-old Baker's career record is 2,001-1,745 (after Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Mariners) and he's the only big league manager to take five different teams to the postseason.
Baker, one of two Black managers in the majors, said being the first to reach the 2,000-win benchmark makes it even more meaningful.
"It means extra," he said. "It means extra to the culture. It means extra to society. It means extra to my race, and it means extra hopefully for others to get an opportunity (so) I'm not the last."
It's another milestone in Baker's storied career as a player and manager that has spanned more than 50 years. He's reached the World Series twice as a manager, last season with the Astros and in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants. As a player, he went three times with the Dodgers, winning it all as a big-hitting left fielder in 1981.
Baker played with Hank Aaron and had relationships with many titans of the game who have died. He was asked if he thought his friends who are now gone were smiling down on him Tuesday night.
"Oh yeah, definitely, especially my dad because he was my first coach," Baker said of his father, Johnnie B. Baker Sr., who died in 2009. "My dad was tough. My dad was tough because he believed in tough love."
Cristian Javier (2-0) allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings in his second start after opening the season in the Houston bullpen. Three relievers combined after Javier's exit to shut out the Mariners for the second straight game after getting a 3-0 win in the series opener Monday.
Verlander solid again as Astros complete sweep of Mariners
Sure, it's early. But Justin Verlander's work this season in his return from Tommy John surgery is an encouraging sign that the two-time Cy Young Award winner can return to elite form after almost two years away from the game.
Verlander turned in another solid start and Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs and the Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 7-2 win Wednesday.
Verlander allowed five hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings for the win. He is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five starts this season in his return after pitching just one game in the previous two seasons.
"It's just one start at a time," Verlander said. "This game will bring you down in a hurry so you can't be complacent. But I would say it's better to get off to a good start than a bad one, but I've just got to keep working."
Michael Brantley added two RBIs as the Astros continued to roll with their first sweep this season, a day after helping Dusty Baker become the 12th manager in major league history and the first Black man to reach 2,000 wins.
Houston star Jose Altuve fouled a ball off his groin area on an at-bat in the fourth inning and stayed in the game to single, but was replaced at second base to start the fifth. The team said he left the game with right groin soreness.
Baker said Altuve was still being evaluated after the game.
Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh to snap a scoreless drought of 24 1/3 innings for the Mariners after they were shut out in the first two games of this series. They couldn't get much else going at the plate Wednesday as they lost for the seventh time in eight games.
The Astros got to rookie starter Matt Brash (1-3) early and led 4-0 after two innings. The Astros tagged Brash for six hits and four runs with four walks in three innings.
The Astros led 1-0 after a two-out RBI double by Yuli Gurriel in the first inning.
Aledmys Díaz got things going for the Astros with a single in the second inning. Brash then issued consecutive one-out walks to Chas McCormick and Altuve to load the bases.
Brantley then lined a single into center field to score two and push the lead to 3-0. Bregman followed with a single to send another run home and make it 4-0.
Wyatt Mills replaced Brash to start the fourth and he was greeted with a single by Altuve. Brantley then doubled before Altuve scored on a sacrifice fly by Bregman.
Bregman had a run-scoring double in the sixth and Yordan Alvarez had an RBI single to push the lead to 7-0.
Baker said he'd received scores of congratulatory messages since his landmark victory Tuesday night. Among those who sent well-wishes to Baker were MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, former Blue Jays manager Cito Gaston, Joey Votto, who played for him in Cincinnati, and former players Phil Nevin and Gary Matthews.
His son Darren couldn't be in Houston for the moment because he was on the field for Class A Wilmington Tuesday night, but the two talked afterward. Darren had a big night, too, hitting a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th to lift his team to a 3-2 win.
Before Wednesday's game, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner presented Baker with a proclamation marking Wednesday as "Dusty Baker Day" in the city. A video was also played on the stadium's big screen with numerous people, including fellow members of the 2,000-win club Tony La Russa, Joe Torre and Bruce Bochy. Barry Bonds, who played for him in San Francisco, and Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, who played for him in Washington, also congratulated Baker.