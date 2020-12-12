GARLAND — For the first time as Tyler Legacy High School, a playoff victory was recorded as the Red Raiders defeated Garland Naaman Forest 20-14 Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium.
It was the program’s first postseason victory since 2009, which came against Garland.
“This is probably as big as it gets,” first-year Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “Coming into a program and not having spring training, having a group of guys rally around each other, both and have great chemistry adds on top of that.”
Legacy will take on Cedar Hill (8-1) at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at Mesquite Memorial Stadium in the area round.
After just seven carries in the first half, Bryson Donnell made the most of his first carry in the second half with less than five minutes to play in a tied game. Naaman Forest was keying on Jamarion Miller. So on third-and-4 from the Legacy 31, Miller went to the right as quarterback Trent Adams sold the fake. Adams kept the ball and sprinted to the left and pitched the ball to Donnell, who sprinted past the defense for a 69-yard touchdown run with 4:40 to play.
“They flowed inside, then flowed to the ball (Adams). He looked out, and I was open and we were able to get a touchdown,” Donnell said. “This is big time. We prayed about it and we won. It feels great, feels like a blessing. This win was different. We haven’t won one of these games in 11 years. We had to play four quarters, that’s what we all talk about.”
“Our guys all day were running the dive options,” Willis said. “We run a version of the wishbone out of the gun some. We worked on it all year but didn’t use it much. But I think that is a product of the backs hitting it hard inside. Those backs are going to get a lot of attention when they run the dive play. Trent Adams had a couple of good pulls, that first touchdown was a pull on an option play. On that play, he told me that normally we have a pitch there, but I didn’t see one and scored.”
The drive started at the 6-yard line, and Miller ran three times for 25 yards and then Adams threw an incomplete pass to Miller before Donnell’s long run.
The Rangers blocked the extra point.
Naaman Forest’s Devean Deal — a Tulane commit — came down with a big 22-yard catch on third-and-22 on the next drive that was nearly intercepted. The Rangers then had fourth-and-20 from their own 39, and the pass was incomplete with 2:53 to play.
Donnell took three carries to set up a fourth-and-4, and Miller picked up six yards on fourth down for the game-clinching first down.
The win was the fourth consecutive win for the Red Raiders (6-5), who started the season 2-0 before dropping five straight.
Legacy was forced to punt on its opening possession. Adams delivered a 41-yard punt that Nick Bennett prevented from going into the end zone, and LaDavion Butler downed at the 1.
The Red Raiders quickly got the ball right back as Miller picked off Austin Valdez at the Naaman Forest 29. Miller and Donnell helped the Red Raiders get to the 3, and Adams finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 5:02 left in the first quarter to give Legacy a 7-0 advantage.
Three plays into the Rangers’ next drive, the Red Raiders came away with another interception. Valdez threw it to his receiver, and Zander Johnson jumped up to knock the ball away. In doing so, Johnson tipped the ball up just enough to let it hang in the air for his teammate Ladarius Newsom to come under it for the interception.
The Red Raiders turned that into a second touchdown, this time a 5-yard run by Miller to make the score 14-0 with 14 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Naaman Forest was able to string together a long drive, but the Red Raiders were able to force their third turnover as La’Brendon Flowers recovered a fumble.
The score remained 14-0 at halftime.
Naaman Forest got the ball first in the second half and went 75 yards on 12 plays in 6:21 on a 25-yard pass from Valdez to Deal.
After a Legacy punt with 2:59 left in the third, the Rangers went 80 yards on 18 plays in nearly nine minutes with two fourth-down conversions to tie the score at 14 with 6:22 to play on a 19-yard pass from Valdez to Brison Huey.
Legacy took back over with 6:18 left in the game — only their second possession of the second half — and turned it into Donnell’s game-winning run.
Donnell had 108 yards on 11 carries with the touchdown. Miller had 96 yards and a score on 17 carries. He also added four receptions for 35 yards and the interception on defense.
Lee led Naaman Forest (6-3) with 70 yards on 23 carries, and Kingsley Bennett had 66 yards on 12 carries.
Among the defensive standouts for the Red Raiders were Josh Olivares, Jack Janis, Carson Gallagher, Jaydien Williams and Chris Harris.
“They had two running backs one very shifty and one, straight up, downhill, we knew Jack had his tooth chipped so when we saw 20 come in the game, we had to get low and hit hard so we could stop home,” Olivares said. “The secondary did very good when they came out in empty, we knew they were going to pass it, we had a man on the running back and the secondary stepped up. Being the first win since 2009, we really take pride in that.”
“I sat out the second quarter, I didn’t know what hurt, if it was my jaw, turned out to be my tooth was chipped so I came back and played the second half,” Janis said. “They had some trick plays, some good throws, but the defense came up on the long drive. Everyone is talking about the three wins in 11 days but we are just trying to keep it rolling.”
“I’m really proud of my defensive coordinators,” Willis said. “And our d-line and linebackers really dominated.”
Tyler Legacy 20, Naaman Forest 14
Legacy 14 0 0 6 — 20
Naaman Forest 0 0 7 7 — 14
First Quarter
TL — Trent Adams 3 run (Aaron Olivares kick), 5:02
TL — Jamarion Miller 5 run (Olivares kick), :14
Third Quarter
NF — Devean Deal 25 pass from Austin Valdez (Francisco Castillo kick), 5:37
Fourth Quarter
NF — Brison Huey 19 pass from Valdez (Castillo kick), 6:22
TL — Bryson Donnell 69 run (Kick blocked), 4:40
LEG NF
First Downs 12 16
Rushes-Yards 31-212 39-122
Passing Yards 35 131
Comp.-Att-Int. 4-7-0 9-19-2
Punts-Ave. 2-44.5 0-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 3-25 9-72
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Legacy, Bryson Donnell 11-108, Jamarion Miller 17-96, Trent Adams 3-8. Naaman Forest, Ja’Hari Lee 23-70, Kingsley Bennett 12-66, Austin Valdez 4-(-14).
PASSING — Legacy, Trent Adams 4-7-0 35. Naaman Forest, Austin Valdez 9-19-2 131
RECEIVING — Legacy, Jamarion Miller 4-35. Naaman Forest, Devean Deal 3-64, Aden Gonzalez 3-44, Brison Huey 1-19, Tristan Johnson 1-6, Kingsley Bennett 1-(-2).