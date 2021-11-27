SULPHUR SPRINGS — For the second year in a row, the Mount Vernon Tigers put an end to Gladewater's season, this time earning a 40-14 win over the Bears in a Class 3A third-round game on Friday at Gerald Prim Stadium.
The Tigers (13-0), who knocked off the Bears 51-43 a year ago in the first round, move on to face 13-0 West next week. The contest is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday at Frisco's Ford Center.
Gladewater ends its season with a 9-3 record.
The game was knotted at 7-7 after one quarter on Friday, but Mount Vernon scored 10 in the second frame to build a 17-7 halftime lead and then put 20 points on the board in the third to take control.
The Tigers added a field goal in the fourth to make it 40-7, but the Bears got a late touchdown to make the final 40-14.
Gladewater opened the season 1-2, with losses coming to 4A Gilmer and Kilgore, but rebounded to win eight in a row — including playoff wins over Bonham (49-10) and Grandview (49-21).