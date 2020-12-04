MESQUITE — It was a battle of the Tigers Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
When the final horn sounded, Mount Vernon knocked off the No. 4-ranked Malakoff Tigers 37-34 in the Class 3A, Division I, Region II championship game.
Mount Vernon (11-3) advances to face the No. 6-ranked Tuscola Jim Ned Indians (12-1) in the Class 3A, Division I state semifinals next week. Jim Ned defeated Pilot Point, 45-28, Thursday night in the Region I final in Stephenville.
Mount Vernon grabbed the lead with 1:27 remaining as Brock Nellor scored from 19-yards out on fourth-and-1. Nellor then found Gunnar Fielden for the two-point conversion and the 37-34 victory.
In the first half, Mount Vernon opened the scoring marching down the field as Brock Nellor found Jacob Marshall on a 5-yard touchdown. Nellor ran in the two-point conversion for 8-0 lead.
Malakoff (10-3) senior quarterback Darion Peace answered right back on a 1-yard run with 5:53 remaining in the opening quarter for the 8-7 deficit. Juan Gonzales booted the PAT.
Mount Vernon added to its lead in the second quarter as Nellor scored on a quarterback sneak from a yard out. He ran in the two-point conversion for the 16-7 lead with 10:55 remaining in the first half.
Malakoff answered again with an 8-yard run by Duce Hart with 5:04 remaining in the first half. Gonzales booted the PAT for the 16-14 deficit.
The Tigers then gained their first lead of the game with 10 seconds remaining in the first half. Peace ran around the left side of the line to the end zone for the 20-16 lead. The Tigers went for two but after a chop block pushed the ball back, Malakoff failed on the conversion pass.
Malakoff continued its impressive play on their first drive of the first quarter going 65 yards in three minutes. Nathan Jones hauled in a 19-yard pass from Peace for the 27-16 lead. Gonzales booted the PAT with nine minutes left in the third.
Mount Vernon ended a 20-0 run by Malakoff as Marshall hauled in his second TD, this time a 39-yard reception from Nellor. The Tigers went for two but failed for the 27-22 deficit with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter.
Following an interception by Malakoff’s Jaylon Mosley at the Mount Vernon 23, the Tigers scored as Peace ran in from 5-yards. Gonzales booted the PAT with 7:14 remaining for the 34-22 lead.
Mount Vernon countered the Malakoff score with 5:14 remaining as Nellor scored once again from a yard out. Adrian Diaz booted the PAT with 5:14 remaining in regulation for the 34-29 deficit.