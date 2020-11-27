SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Class 3A Division I regional Friday playoff game lived up to its billing as a barnburner.
Mount Vernon used a stout defense and timely scores to edge Mineola 12-7 in a game which was a rematch between district rivals.
The Tigers shutout the Yellowjackets in the second half and took the win to advance to meet Malakoff at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.
The large socially distanced crowd at Gerald Prim Field got to see a thrilling game. The contest on the 61-degree day was not decided until the final period. Turnovers hampered both teams with four made by Mineola and two by the Mount Vernon squad. But in the final period the Tigers dug deep on defense allowing no points to the Mineola team which had been averaging 52 a game. The key play in the final moments was a nine-yard pass from Mount Vernon quarterback Brock Nellor to Gunnar Fielden. The first down at the 12-yard line of Mineola allowed Nellor to twice take a knee from the victory formation to seal the hard-fought win for the Tigers.
The teams traded turnovers early with the defense calling the shots.
Nellor ended the first frame with a 1-yard scoring plunge to cap an 83-yard drive. Nellor directed the drive with runs and key passes during the 3:28 possession. Nellor’s touchdown was followed by a try for two trick play which was incomplete. Action shifted to the second frame with Mount Vernon clinging to the 6-0 lead. Mineola answered in the period with a score sparked by a turnover. Quarterback T.J. Moreland completed an 11-yard pass to Thomas Hooten and then added a 15-yard connection to Dawson Pendergrass to move the ball to the Mount Vernon 1-yard line.
Standout running back Trevion Sneed bulled over for the score. The extra point gave the Mineola squad a 7-6 lead in the second frame.
The Tigers responded with a 59-yard scoring drive which featured some of the most entertaining action of the game.
First it appeared an Adrian Diaz kick was no good, but a penalty gave the Mount Vernon kicker another try. Diaz had a 47-yarder blocked for an apparent Mineola touchdown, but the points were taken off the board because Yellowjackets were flagged for an illegal block.
Then Diaz made good on a 33-field goal boot giving the Mount Vernon team a 9-7 lead heading into the half.
In the second half, Mineola had a drive halted by the Mount Vernon fierce purple defense and soon the Tigers were back in action.
Mount Vernon was rolling for a possible score when Pendergrass, a two-way star for Mineola, picked off a Nellor pass to halt a drive.
The Yellowjackets soon returned the favor, making a turnover with the loose ball recovered by Austin Reed of Mount Vernon at the 35-yard line of Mineola.
Runs by Nellor set up what turned out to be the final score of the game. The 33-yard Diaz field goal with 2:14 left in the third period put the Tigers up 12-7. The final frame was dominated by the Mount Vernon squad as they ran 19 plays eating up the clock. Mineola managed just nine snaps and never threatened. The Tiger defense keyed all afternoon on Sneed who had some spurts for yardage, but the big runner was not as dominant as he was in recent games. Sneed was called into action on both sides of the ball and still had a fine game. Late in the final frame, Mount Vernon took over at their own 46-yard line with 5:29 to play. Mineola would not touch the ball again.
The Tigers played a perfectly orchestrated game of “keep away” as they controlled the clock with Nellor runs behind nice line blocking.
Late first downs allowed the Mount Vernon fans to stand as one enjoying the seconds clicking off the clock as the Tigers knelt to end the game.
The season came to an end for the Yellowjackets with an 11-2 mark. The two losses, were to Mount Vernon by scores of 23-20 on Oct. 9 and the playoff lost b the 12-7 score.
Mount Vernon, now 11-2 under head coach Art Briles, advances to the fourth round of the 3A playoffs.