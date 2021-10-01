MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Tigers evened their district record with a 23-7 win over the Whitehouse Wildcats on Friday at Sam Parker Field.
The Tigers move to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in District 9-5A Division II. The Wildcats fall to 0-5 and 0-2.
Ed Wilder put the Tigers on top with a three-yard run with 11:55 on the clock in the second quarter. Jo Mendoza added the PAT for a 7-0 advantage. The TD run was set up when Layne Pinckard hit Tyrone Brown for a 23-yard pass to three. The Tigers had a 14-play, 79-yard drive.
Whitehouse came right back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Josh Green's two-yard dash topped off the march. Beaux Benson made the PAT and the game was tied 7-7 with 8:42 on the clock in the second.
Mount Pleasant answered with an 11-play, 66-yard drive to take a 14-7 lead with 4:15 until halftime. Pinckard topped off the drive with a 1-yard run. Mendoza made the PAT. The big play was a 30-yard pass from Pinckard to Miller McCrumby.
On Whitehouse's next drive there was an errant center to QB exchange and the ball bounded into the end zone. A Wildcat recovered a ball and a safety was awarded to the Tigers as they took a 16-7 lead with 3:26 before the half.
In the third quarter, Mendoza missed a 28-yard field goal attempt.
In the fourth quarter, Whitehouse's KyronDrez Thomas intercepted a Pinckard pass and returned it to the Whitehouse 41, but he fumbled and MP recovered. The Tigers then drop the final 41 yards as Wilder scored on a six-yard run. Mendoza added the PAT for the final score of 23-7.
Whitehouse returns to play on Friday, Oct. 8, hosting Hallsville (0-5, 0-2). Mount Pleasant is scheduled to visit Nacogdoches (1-4, 1-1) the same night.