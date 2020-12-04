JACKSONVILLE — Mount Pleasant's potent ground attack gashed the Jacksonville defense as the Tigers came away with a 41-13 win over the Indians at the Tomato Bowl Friday night in a District 9-5A Division II football game.
Mount Pleasant ends the year with a 4-6 overall record and 2-5 in district, while the Indians finish with a 1-9 and 1-6.
The Tigers rolled up 364 yards rushing in 36 carries and averaged 10.1 yard per rush.
Beginning late in the first quarter the Tigers scored touchdowns on three-consecutive possessions to claim a 21-0 lead over the Indians,
The Tigers led 27-0 at halftime after Jalen Williams scored on an 8-yard run with 3:32 to go in the first half.
Mount Pleasant sealed the deal on the third play of the second half when Caleb Jones broke loose and scored an 82-yard touchdown to move the Tigers to a commanding 34-0 lead just 54 ticks into the final half.
Jones was the game's leading rusher, amassing 213 yards on just nine carries.
Jacksonville finally got on the board with 4:22 left in the third quarter after Tony Penson hauled in an 10-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Clater.
The touchdown capped off a 12-play, 70-yard march that burned 6:37 off of the clock.
Sophomore Ryan McCown, Jacksonville's quarterback of the future, connected with Devin McCuin for a 51-yard touchdown with 3:44 left to play, which made the final score a little bit more respectable for the Indians.
McCuin was the leading receiver for the Tribe, with four grabs for 103 yards.
Mount Pleasant rolled up 410 total yards (364 rushing, 46 passing) compared to the Indians' 233 total yards (140 passing, 32 rushing).