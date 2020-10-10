OVERTON — Mount Enterprise rolled up more than 350 yards rushing, and the Wildcats picked up their first win of the season and in District 11-2A Division II play Saturday with a 42-8 victory over Overton at Coach Chester Roy Stadium.
The Wildcats finished with 354 yards and five touchdowns on 49 carries. That included three time-consuming, long scoring drives that led to their first three touchdowns.
Landon Andros racked up 185 yards and three scores for the Wildcats (1-5, 1-1), Blake Lewis added 110 yards and two scores and Patrick Johnson had 59 yards rushing.
Andros' first score capped a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive and put Mount Enterprise up 6-0 in the first quarter.
Lewis finished off a 13-play, 75-yard possession with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second that gave the Wildcats a 12-0 lead at the break.
Mount Enterprise opened the second half with a 13-play, 71-yard drive, and Andros again took scoring honors with a 17-yard run.
Lewis ran in the conversion for a 20-0 lead with 5:30 remaining in the third.
Andros scored from two yards out, and Lewis again ran in the conversion for a 28-point advantage going into the fourth.
Overton got on the board on the first play of the final stanza when Derrick Ishee found Jaqulyn Brown on a 37-yard touchdown pass. The two hooked up again on the conversion to trim the Mustangs' deficit to 28-8.
Mount Enterprise, however, had an answer in the form of a 29-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Andrik Rubio, and Andros ran in the conversion for a 36-8 cushion.
Lewis finished the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run with two minutes to go in the game.
Shaun Garcia ran for 75 yards on 23 carries in the loss for Overton (1-5, 0-3).
The Mustangs travel to Cushing Friday. Mount Enterprise hosts Tenaha.