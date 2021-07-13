More East Texas products were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday afternoon.
After Tyler Lee graduate Parker Bates and former Tyler Junior College standout Taylor Broadway were drafted on Monday night, Spring Hill’s Hunter Hollan, White Oak's Elijah Trest and Lufkin’s Haylen Green joined the mix on Tuesday.
Hollan was selected in the 15th round (447th overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Hollan is a 6-5 left-handed pitcher who spent this past season at San Jacinto College. Hollan was 10-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 73 innings.
Hollan’s sister, Hailee, is a former softball player for Tyler Junior College.
Trest, a White Oak graduate who just finished his third season at the University of Arkansas, was taken in the 19th round (560th pick overall) by the Colorado Rockies.
Trest was 11-1 as a senior at White Oak, recording two saves and finishing with a 0.68 ERA. He struck out 130 and walked 30 in 91.2 innings, tossing three no-hitters for the Roughnecks in the playoffs.
He was 7-1 as a junior.
At Arkansas, Trest has been primarily been used as a reliever. He made 15 appearances as a freshman — all in relief — in 2019, finishing with a 1-1 record and striking out 19.
He made seven relief appearances in 2020 as a sophomore, finishing with a 1.93 ERA over 9.1 innings of work, striking out 10, and was 1-0 this past season wit ha 3.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings of action in 10 appearances.
Green, who is a left-handed pitcher for TCU, was selected in the 20th round (605th overall) by the Chicago White Sox.
Green was 1-3 this season with a 3.33 ERA and 12 saves. He struck out 55 batters in 48.2 innings.
UT Tyler pitcher Matthew McMillan signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels. McMillan was 3-1 with a 5.04 ERA and seven saves. He had 31 strikeouts in 25 innings.
Former Lufkin Hudson High School and University of Houston catcher Kyle Lovelace also signed with the Angels as a free agent.
