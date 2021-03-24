On Thursday night, Cumberland Academy will take the pitch in Pittsburg for its first playoff soccer match in program history.
The Knights, which place fourth in District 13-4A, will take on District 14-4A champion Paris at 8 p.m. at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium.
Head coach Florentino Guerrero is in his second year with the program. A teacher and coach of various sports since 2005, Guerrero, who played soccer growing up, started coaching soccer six years ago. He helped start the boys and girls programs at Palestine Westwood and spent four years there before making the move to Cumberland.
In that first season, the Knights went 10-11-1 overall and 6-6 in district to miss the postseason. This season, the Knights are 11-8-1 overall and were 7-7 in league play.
“They really have a strong connection with each other, not just on the field but off of the field, also,” Guerrero said. “It’s a daily work. These kids have some talent, so we’ve just tried to combine that with work ethic, and it’s all coming together. The kids seem to understand me and see my future goals.”
Paris enters with a record of 21-1 and recently had a six-game stretch where it scored double figures in five of those contests and allowed just one total goal.
“They have a good, strong team,” Guerrero said. “They’ve got speed. We have a good connection in the midfield, so I think it will be a really good match.”
Damian Martinez, Daniel Espinoza and Joel Tijerina lead Cumberland with 12 goals. Ryan Ewton has eight goals and a team-high nine assists.
“We don’t have a specific striker that we lean on,” Guerrero said. “Everyone plays around each other and whoever has the best chance takes the shot.”
Junior Andrew Laroy and freshman Rodrigo Cardenas are the goalkeepers for the Knights. Cardenas also plays multiple positions in the field, Guerrero said.
Players for the Knights are Andrew Laroy, Mason Parsley, Ryan Ewton, Joel Tijerina, Zack Wamboldt, Damian Martinez, Hugo Salinas, Daniel Espinoza, Kevin Sanchez, Alexander Salinas, Chase Biscomb, Christian Medina, Abel Solorio, Nathan Reyes, Omar Renteria, Rodrigo Cardenas and Hunter Wamboldt.
The winner of Thursday’s match will advance to take on either Henderson or Crockett.