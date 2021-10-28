For Tyler High football fans, seeing No. 7 jet past opposing secondaries has become a familiar sight.
More times than not the Lions' quarterbacks find Montrell Wade gliding downfield.
Wade leads District 7-5A Division with 739 receiving yards on 32 catches. That's an average of 23.1 per catch. The 6-1, 175-pounder also is tops with 13 touchdowns.
The junior speedster and his Lions take the field on Friday in Tyler's final regular season home game. The Lions (5-3, 3-1) take on Sherman (3-5, 1-3) at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
Wade feels the Lions will bounce back against the Bearcats after suffering a loss to Highland Park last week in Dallas.
"We will be ready," said Wade, who has multiple offers from colleges around the nation. "That was disappointing last week but we want to send the seniors off with a win at Rose Stadium.
"Sherman has got us the last two years, so we will be ready."
Wade has been in the spotlight since before he was a freshman. He received an offer from Kansas right out of Boulter Middle School. Then Jayhawk coach Les Miles knows talent and since then the offers have flooded in to the Tylerite.
"I really don't pay attention to that now," Wade said. "I am just concerned about helping my team get better each week and making a long run in the playoffs."
Although Wade has the offers on the backburner, it doesn't mean the colleges aren't looking. Along with Kansas, Wade has received offers from Houston, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and UTSA.
While quarterback Eli Holt is expected to miss Friday's game because of an injury he suffered last week, Wade has full confidence in backup sophomore quarterback Derrick McFall. Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes said Holt is being held out for precautionary reasons and will return for the district finale at Longview on Nov. 5.
"Derrick will do a great job," Wade said.
Wade has made a number of spectacular catches, but one of his best came against Highland Park. Despite a Scot holding down his left arm, he caught a pass with his right arm, secured the ball and dragged the defender into the end zone for a 62-yard TD reception. Needless to say, the Lions declined the penalty.
Wade, who also plays basketball and runs track, rarely leaves the field as he also starts at strong safety.
Against HP, Wade picked off two passes with one a fingertip interception near the sideline where he managed to get not one, but two feet in bounds. On the season he has four interceptions, along with a caused fumble. He has 39 total tackles with three tackles for loss.
LIONS TALES: The Tyler seniors will honored before the game. ... Holmes said linebacker Tory Howland will be out for the season with a knee injury, but running back/outside linebacker De'Marion Dewberry will be returning, most likely against Longview. ... The Tyler Lady Lions volleyball team made the playoffs by placing fourth in District 16-5A. The Lady Lions will meet District 15-5A champion Texas High in bi-district at 7 p.m. Monday at Marshall High School. ... The girls basketball regular season starts next week. The Lady lions have a scrimmage at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sulphur Springs. ... "Real" games may begin on Nov. 5. The Lady Lions are scheduled to host games on Nov. 5 (4:30 p.m. vs. Cayuga) and Nov. 6 (11:30 a.m. vs. Lindale). ... The Lions basketball team has home scrimmages scheduled for Nov. 6 (2 p.m. vs. Kilgore) and Nov. 9 (6:15 p.m. vs. Lindale). The Lions' opener is scheduled for Nov. 13 at Plano. Their home opener is Nov. 19 against Mount Pleasant.