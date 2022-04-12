Arkansas angler Stephen Browning feels right at home in Texas.
The Hot Springs resident captured Tuesday’s qualifying round, vaunting into Thursday’s championship of the General Tire Heavy Hitters presented by Bass Pro Shops on Lake Palestine.
Browning caught 11 scorable bass totaling 32 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the Qualifying Round for Group B. Browning’s two-day total of 27 bass weighing 83 pounds, 10 ounces earned him the round win by a 29-pound, 6-ounce margin and advances him straight into the final round.
The six-day all-star event showcases the 32 pros that qualified from the Bass Pro Tour competing in the no-entry fee tournament for a purse of more than $500,000.
Russ Lane of Prattville, Alabama finished the day in second place with a two-day total of 17 bass weighing 54-4, while Berkley pro Jordan Lee of Cullman, Alabama finished in third with 16 bass weighing 50-5. Period three brought big moves for Favorite Fishing pro Zack Birge of Blanchard, Oklahoma, who slid into fourth with a two-day total of 15 bass weighing 47 pounds, but Tennessee pro Michael Neal made the biggest jump of the day — moving from 14th place to round out the top five, with 17 bass weighing 45 pounds, 9 ounces.
Brent Ehrler of Redlands, California, caught the heaviest bass of the Group B Qualifying Round on Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, to win the Group B Qualifying Round Berkley Big Bass Bonus of $25,000. Another prize of $50,000 will be awarded to the heaviest fish landed Wednesday in the Knockout Round, and $100,000 will be awarded for the single biggest fish in Thursday’s Championship Round.
With the Qualifying Rounds now complete, the anglers that finished in second through eighth place from each group advance to Wednesday’s Knockout Round. The Knockout Round will feature 14 anglers competing to finish in the top eight.
Thursday’s Championship Round will feature Group A winner Ott DeFoe, Browning and the top eight anglers from the Knockout Round competing in a final-day shootout for the top prize of $100,000 along with the $100,000 Berkley Big Bass Bonus.
“It was really nerve wracking this morning,” said Browning. “Russ (Lane) put a lot of pressure on us right out of the gate, but I just stuck to my game plan to go back to the area where I caught them all on Day One and just catch enough to make sure we won the Qualifying Round and could skip straight to the Championship Round — and we did that.”
This marked the first time Browning has won the Qualifying Round for his group and the berth straight to the Championship Round.
Joining Lane, Lee and Birge in the knockout round from Group B include: 5, Michael Neal, Dayton, Tennessee, 17 bass, 45-9; 6, Dustin Connell, Clanton, Alabama, 16 bass, 43-4; 7, Jeff Kriet, Ardmore, Oklahoma, 13 bass, 39-6; and Brent Ehrler, Redlands, California, 10 bass, 37-14.
Overall, there were 111 scorable bass weighing 336 pounds, 7 ounces caught by the 16 pros Tuesday.
Anglers will depart at 7 a.m. on Wednesday from the Villages Marina, located at Big Eddy Road in Flint. Anglers are allowed to trailer to any boat ramp of their choosing on Lake Palestine, but competition begins with “lines in” at 8 a.m. Each day’s General Tire Takeout will be held at the Marina, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all launch and takeout events and also encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
Fans are encouraged to come out and celebrate with the professional anglers from the Bass Pro Tour on Thursday, starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Villages Marina in Flint, as they crown the champion of the General Tire Heavy Hitters 2022 Presented by Bass Pro Shops. The first 50 children at the event will receive a free Dora the Explorer rod and reel, and the first 50 High School Fishing anglers will receive a free Abu Garcia rod and reel combo, valued at $100. Free food will be provided for all, and the Bass Pro Tour anglers will be on hand to meet and greet fans, sign autographs, take selfies and participate in tackle giveaways.
The General Tire Heavy Hitters 2022 features anglers competing with a 2-pound minimum weight requirement for a bass to be deemed scorable in the Qualifying and Knockout Rounds, but for the final day Championship Round a bass must weigh at least 3 pounds to be deemed scorable. Minimum weights are determined individually for each competition waters that the Bass Pro Tour visits, based on the productivity, bass population and anticipated average size of fish in each fishery.