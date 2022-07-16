Several Lone Star State baseball standouts, including some East Texans, are hopeful of hearing their name called as the Major Baseball Draft gets underway in Los Angeles.
The first two rounds are on Sunday at the XBox Plaza, beginning at 6 p.m. (TV: ESPN; MLB Network). The draft consists of 20 rounds and will be held over three days. There should be 83 players taken the first day.
The Baltimore Orioles have the first pick, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals. Defending American League champion Houston Astros will pick No. 28.
Some of the East Texas players listed as prospects by MLB Draft Tracker include Rusk pitcher JD Thompson (signed with Vanderbilt), Kilgore pitcher Chase Hampton (at Texas Tech), Spring Hill pitcher Hunter Hollan (at San Jacinto North) and Tyler Junior College pitcher Thomas Wilhite (West Monroe, Louisiana).
Thompson was named the All-East Texas Player of the Year in 2022. The senior was 6-0 with a 0.27 ERA, 93 strikeouts, 10 walks, two earned runs and a 0.53 WHIP in 50.1 innings. Thompson hit .400 with 34 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 14 RBIs and 14 runs. He had a .958 fielding percentage with 60 putouts and eight assists.
Hampton was 5-4 with Texas Tech while sporting a 4.29 ERA in 56.2 innings of work. He had 72 strikeouts and 28 walks.
Hollan, who was selected in the 15th round by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, had a record of 9-3 with an ERA of 3.59 for the Gators. He struck out 96 and had 28 walks in 80.1 innings. Hollan has signed with Arkansas.
Wilhite was 5-5 for the Apaches, throwing 61.1 innings while striking out 59 and walking 23.
Rockwall-Heath shortstop Jett Williams is considered the 21st overall prospect. He has signed with Mississippi State.
Other top high school prospects with Texas ties include: No. 62 pitcher Cole Phillips (Boerne, signed with Arkansas); No. 82 shortstop Jalin Flores (San Antonio Brandeis, signed with Texas); No. 129 pitcher Chase Shores (Midland Legacy, signed with LSU); No. 147 outfielder Jeric Curtis (Tomball Memorial, signed with Texas Tech); No. 152 third baseman Jayson Jones (Denton Braswell, signed with Arkansas); No. 186 outfielder Jace LaViolette (Katy Tompkins, signed with Texas A&M); No. 195 shortstop Anthony Silva (San Antonio Clark, signed with TCU) and No. 218 outfielder Jared Thomas (Waxahachie, signed with Texas).
Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung is rated the top prospect with Texas ties. He is ninth overall.
Other collegiate prospect include No. 99 first baseman Ivan Melendez (Texas); No. 101 pitcher Brandon Birdsell (Texas Tech); No. 127 pitcher Pete Hansen (Texas); No. 141 outfielder Jace Grady (Dallas Baptist); No. 142 outfielder Jared McKenzie (Baylor); No. 146 catcher Silas Ardoin (Texas); No. 162 shortstop Trey Faltine (Texas); No. 223 outfielder Douglas Hodo III (Texas); No. 228 pitcher Andrew Morris (Texas Tech); and No. 244 pitcher Riley Cornelio (TCU).
The Top 10 prospects according to MLB.com include: No. 1 outfielder Druw Jones, Suwanee Wesleyan, Georgia; No. 2 shortstop Jackson Holliday, Stillwater, Oklahoma; No. 3 outfielder Elijah Green, IMG Academy (Florida); No. 4 second baseman Termarr Johnson, Mays, Georgia; No. 5 shortstop Brooks Lee, Cal Poly; No. 6 catcher Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech; No. 7 third baseman/outfielder Jacob Berry, LSU; No. 8 third baseman Cam Collier, Chipola (Florida) Junior College; No. 9 Jung; and No. 10 outfielder Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech.