Tigers 11, Pirates 5
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario all hit home runs in the first inning against Pittsburgh's Derek Holland as the Detroit Tigers drilled the Pirates 11-5 on Saturday.
Detroit sent four of Holland's first 11 pitches over the fence at PNC Park to propel the Tigers to another big offensive outburst against reeling Pittsburgh. A night after a 17-13 win in 11 innings, Detroit came out swinging and sent the Pirates their ninth loss in their last 10 games.
Nine of the Tigers' 16 hits went for extra bases. Their first-inning deluge marked the first they'd gone deep four times in the same inning since they did it on June 1, 2013, against Baltimore.
Cabrera got three hits, including his 481st career home run. The 37-year-old also drove in three runs to move him past Hall of Famer Jim Thome and into 24th on the all-time list with 1,701. Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is next with 1,702.
Indians 7, White Sox 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
The Indians had been blanked for 13 innings before Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Luplow was 0 for 21 with a walk this season before homering.
Domingo Santana added a solo homer in the eighth.
Plesac (1-1) allowed five hits and struck out seven in lowering his ERA to 1.29 this year.
Yankees, Rays split
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows hit a two-run single, and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the New York Yankees 5-3 for a split of seven-inning games in a doubleheader Saturday.
The Yankees won the opener 8-4 as ace Gerrit Cole came within one strike of earning his 20th straight regular-season win.
Cole, who had won his first three starts since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract in the offseason, took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning but gave up three runs with two outs and was pulled because of a high pitch count.
In the nightcap, the Rays used six pitchers during a bullpen game. Aaron Judge, who hit his eighth home run of the season in the opener, flied out with a runner on base to end it.
Orioles 5, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pat Valaika, Pedro Severino and Anthony Santander homered during a five-run rally in the eighth inning as the Baltimore Orioles roughed up Washington's relievers and beat the Nationals 5-3 Saturday night.
Nationals starter Austin Voth pitched five sharp innings, and the Orioles went into eighth with just two hits and trailing 3-0.
Sean Doolittle relieved and Baltimore, which routed the World Series champions 11-0 on Friday night, began the eighth with back-to-back, pinch-hit homers by Valaika and Severino.
Daniel Hudson (1-1) took over with one out and after a walk and single, Santander hit his third homer of the season into the left-field bleachers.
Reds 4, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani allowed two singles over six scoreless innings and Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.
Suarez put the Reds up 3-0 in the first with his second homer of the season. The Reds added a run in the seventh and Milwaukee countered with Brock Holt's sacrifice fly in the eighth.
DeSclafani (1-0), making his second start after opening the season on the disabled list, allowed a leadoff single in the third to Holt, who was erased on a double play, and a two-out single to Eric Sogard in the sixth.
Phillies 5, Braves 0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Arrieta pitched like the healthy ace the Phillies needed for three years. He could help Philadelphia make some noise in the National League playoff push -- to the delight of a cluster of fans with horns, drums and chants from outside the park that produced a needed summer soundtrack.
Arrieta tossed six shutout innings for his first win in more than a year and Jay Bruce and J.T. Realmuto each homered to lead the Phillies past the Atlanta Braves 5-0 Saturday night.
Arrieta (1-1) tossed three-hit ball and struck out six for his first win since June 30, 2019. He made seven more starts before he was shut down with season-ending surgery on a bone spur in his pitching elbow.
Mets 8, Marlins 4
NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis homered and drove in a career-high four runs, Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto also connected, and the New York Mets finally slowed down the makeshift Miami Marlins with an 8-4 victory Saturday night.
Rookie left-hander David Peterson (2-1) allowed two runs over five innings to win his first home start for the Mets. Davis hit a three-run shot and a sacrifice fly to help New York (6-9) win for only the third time in 10 games.
Conforto and Alonso each ripped a two-run homer off Daniel Castano (0-1), the latest starter to make his major league debut for the depleted Marlins. Despite a coronavirus outbreak that ravaged the roster, Miami (7-2) had won six in a row during a streak that began July 26.
Going into Saturday night, the Marlins were 5-0 since returning to the field from an eight-day layoff as 18 players tested positive for COVID-19. Surprising stuff — particularly for a club that finished 57-105 last year.