Royals 3, Indians 2, 10 innings
CLEVELAND (AP) — Greg Holland struck out the top of Cleveland's order to strand the tying run at second base and Maikel Franco hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 win over the Indians on Saturday in just the third major league game decided by the debated extra-inning runner rule.
With Greg Allen on second, Holland fanned César Hernández and José Ramírez before getting All-Star Francisco Lindor to chase strike three in the dirt for the final out and the most unique save of his career.
Holland's performance provided a fitting ending for the Royals, who got an excellent start from Brady Singer in his big league debut. Reliever Scott Barlow struck out two in the ninth to get the win.
Jorge Soler and Salvador Pérez hit back-to-back homers in the first for Kansas City.
Angels 4, Athletics 1
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in his Angels debut and Justin Upton homered to lead Los Angeles to a 4-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
Bundy (1-0) allowed one run, three hits, no walks and hit one batter in 6 2/3 innings as part of an impressive first start after being acquired from Baltimore in a trade last December.
The performance helped the Angels bounce back from an extra-inning loss in the opener. Upton hit a solo homer off Sean Manaea, and Andrelton Simmons and David Fletcher also had run-scoring hits for Los Angeles.
Bundy had seven strikeouts and needed only 90 pitches in an efficient performance. He was replaced after allowing a two-out double to Stephen Piscotty in the seventh.
Rays 4, Blue Jays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe's two-run triple snapped an eighth-inning tie and sent the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Saturday.
Lowe, batted hit .270 with 17 homers and 51 RBIs in 82 games as a first-time AL All-Star in 2019, hit a drive into the gap in right-center field off reliever Sam Gaviglio (0-1). It was especially sweet for the 26-year-old second baseman because he previously was 0 for 9 against the right-hander.
Gaviglio later balked, allowing Lowe to score the third run of the inning. Ji-Man Choi drove in Tampa Bay's other run with a sixth-inning double off Matt Shoemaker, who made his first start for the Blue Jays since injuring his left knee in April 2019. The right-hander yielded one run and three hits in six innings.
White Sox 10, Twins 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Leury García crashed a successful pitch-and-catch college reunion for Dallas Keuchel and James McCann.
No one on the Chicago White Sox seemed to mind.
García homered from both sides of the plate, and Chicago pounded the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Saturday.
Keuchel won his White Sox debut while throwing to McCann in a battery comprised of former teammates at the University of Arkansas. But the diminutive García, listed at 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, stole the show with his second career multihomer game.
Edwin Encarnación hit a two-run drive as the White Sox bounced back nicely after losing 10-5 to the reigning AL Central champions on Friday night. McCann and Eloy Jiménez also went deep on the second day of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season. Keuchel, who agreed to a $55.5 million, three-year contract in December, allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings. McCann finished with three hits and two RBIs.
Orioles 7, Red Sox 2
BOSTON (AP) — Orioles pitcher Alex Cobb has been waiting a long time to tell his teammates "thank you" following a victory.
That wait ended with his first regular-season win in almost two years.
Cobb mostly kept the Red Sox off balance on Saturday allowing just four hits and one run while striking out six in Baltimore's 7-2 win. It was a big change from the day before, when the Orioles watched the Red Sox tally 17 hits in a 13-2 win on opening day.
After missing most of last season with a hip injury that required surgery, Cobb said making his first start since April 2019 was a small step in a journey to get back to where he wants to be. Cobb went 5 1/3 innings to pick up his first victory since Sept. 4, 2018 against Seattle.
Anthony Santander and Renato Núñez each drove in two runs. Hanser Alberto finished with three hits. Austin Hays and José Iglesias added two apiece. The trio combined to go 7 for 15 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored.
Giants 5, Dodgers 4
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wilmer Flores homered and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Saturday to give Gabe Kapler his first win as San Francisco manager.
After getting outscored 17-2 in the first two games, the Giants took advantage of Dodgers starter Alex Wood's struggles to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2012. They scored in each of the first four innings to snap a six-game skid against their NL West rivals.
Wood had trouble finding the plate, throwing 67 pitches, including 29 balls, in three innings. Dodgers pitchers didn't have a 1-2-3 inning until the seventh, by new reliever Blake Treinen.
Phillies 7, Marlins 1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler's wait to make his Phillies debut unexpectedly took longer than the one for his newborn son. Five days after Wesley Wheeler was born, dad took home a small souvenir — a game ball from his first win for Philly.
Phil Gosselin homered twice, J.T. Realmuto added a three-run drive and Didi Gregorius went deep again to back Wheeler in the Philadelphia Phillies' 7-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
Wheeler (1-0) tossed five-hit ball and struck out four over seven innings after signing a $118 million, five-year deal in free agency. The 30-year-old Wheeler, who spent his first seven seasons with the New York Mets, pitched only days after his wife gave birth to their son. His wife, Dominique, had a due date of Saturday — but Wesley Wheeler was born last Monday, making it quite the memorable week for the big new addition in Philadelphia's rotation.
He had plenty of offensive help. Gosselin connected off Alex Vesia (0-1) for a two-run shot in the sixth inning to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead and send manager Joe Girardi on his way to his first win with the team. Gosselin homered again in the eighth for his first career multi-homer game and a 7-1 lead.
Braves 5, Mets 3, 10 innings
NEW YORK (AP) — Free-agent prize Marcell Ozuna introduced himself to new fans back in Atlanta with a big swing when it counted most. Just the sort of ingratiation still evading shaky Mets closer Edwin Díaz 1 1/2 years into his stint with New York.
Ozuna hit a tying homer off Díaz with two outs in the ninth inning, Dansby Swanson scored automatic runner Adam Duvall with a leadoff single in the 10th and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Saturday.
New York loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th with no outs against Luke Jackson (1-0). Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith managed a sacrifice fly, but Jackson recovered and retired Wilson Ramos to end it.
Cardinals 9, Pirates 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched six solid innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Saturday.
Wainwright (1-0) pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second, giving up just one run. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced as the Cardinals beat the Pirates for the 12th time in their last 13 games.
John Gant, Tyler Webb and Daniel Ponce de Leon combined for three scoreless innings of relief as the Cardinals pitchers held the Pirates to just three hits.
Wainwright's 163rd career victory moved him into a tie with Bob Forsch for third-most wins in Cardinals history.
Brewers 8, Cubs 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 on Saturday.
Without fans at Wrigley Field, players from both NL Central rivals could be heard shouting toward each other from their dugouts before the start of the fourth inning.
All-Star catcher Willson Contreras seemed to be barking the loudest from the warning track in front of the Cubs dugout, and several players from both sides popped out onto dirt near their benches. Umpires jumped in and calmed things down quickly before players could cross the foul lines.
Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer deep to right.
Tigers 6, Reds 4
CINCINNATI (AP) — Miguel Cabrera passed two superstars with a homer Saturday night, and JaCoby Jones hit a two-run shot in the ninth off Raisel Iglesias, rallying the Detroit Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
After failing to bunt with Austin Romine on first base, Jones snapped a 4-4 tie with his homer into the Reds' bullpen in center field off Raisel Iglesias (0-1), who set a Reds record for a reliever with 12 losses last year.
Cabrera salvaged his four-strikeout day with a seventh-inning, two-run home run that lifted Detroit to a brief 4-3 lead and broke a tie with Adrian Beltre for 30th place on the career home run list.
Cabrera now has 478. Hall-of-Famer Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff are tied for 28th with 493 each.