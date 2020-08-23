Rays 5, Blue Jays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Fleming pitched five innings of two-run ball to win his major league debut, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday.
Fleming is the 11th different starter in 29 games this season for the injury-filled Rays pitching staff. The lefty went 12-7 between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham last year.
John Curtiss, the fourth Tampa Bay reliever, worked 1 2/3 perfect innings to get his first career save.
Toronto starter Trent Thornton left after a scoreless inning with right elbow inflammation. That came just few hours after another rotation member, Matt Shoemaker, went on the 10-day IL due to right shoulder inflammation.
The Rays took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on an RBI single from pinch hitter José Martínez, Austin Meadows' sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single by Brandon Lowe off Ryan Borucki (1-1).
Meadows had an RBI single and Ji-Man Choi hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2 in the seventh.
Teoscar Hernández and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for Toronto. Gurriel's two-run shot in the eighth made it 5-4, but Tampa Bay held on.
Toronto went ahead 2-0 in the fourth when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an opposite-field triple and scored on a single by Travis Shaw. Fleming was able to work out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation later in the inning.
Thornton was making his second start in four days after being out two weeks with the same elbow issue. He recorded two outs and gave up six runs Thursday against Philadelphia.
Rays manager Kevin Cash was ejected in the sixth for arguing a check-swing call.
Orioles 5, Red Sox 4
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rio Ruiz drove in four runs, Thomas Eshelman provided exceptional relief for injured starter Wade LeBlanc and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Sunday to earn a split of the four-game series.
Ruiz came in batting .161 in August and was dropped to the No. 8 slot in the lineup, from where he singled in two runs in the third inning and delivered a two-out, two-run double in the seventh.
Anthony Santander stretched his hitting streak to 18 games and highly touted prospect Ryan Mountcastle doubled twice in his third game with the Orioles, who climbed back to .500 (14-14) with their second straight win following a six-game skid.
After Boston's Kevin Pillar homered on the game's second pitch, LeBlanc faced three more batters before leaving with left elbow stiffness. The extent of the injury was unclear and a bit surprising, given that the crafty left-hander had pitched in a combined 108 games over the previous three seasons.
Eshelman (2-0) entered and walked Christian Vazquez, then retired the next 13 batters as Baltimore built a 3-1 lead against the last-place Red Sox.
Nationals 9, Marlins 3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez pitched seven effective innings, Trea Turner drove in three runs and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 on Sunday.
Sánchez (1-3) allowed one run and five hits in his longest outing of the season. The veteran right-hander went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his first three starts this month.
Turner went 3 for 3 and scored two runs. Rookie Luis Garcia also had three hits and scored three times for the Nationals, who have alternated wins and losses over their last 10 games.
It was the second three-hit performance in eight games for Garcia after being called in to replace Starlin Castro, who is out after having wrist surgery.
Turner put Washington ahead to stay with an RBI single in the second. He capped the Nationals' five-run fifth with a two-run triple, driving in Carter Kieboom and Victor Robles to make it 9-1.
Tigers 7, Indians 4
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, Miguel Cabrera drove in two and the Detroit Tigers hit three homers to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Sunday.
Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner had solo shots for the Tigers, who won for the second time in the three-game series after losing their previous 20 games to Cleveland.
César Hernández belted his 12th career leadoff home run for the Indians. Greg Allen hit a three-run homer in the ninth off closer Joe Jiménez before José Cisnero recorded the final two outs for his first save.
Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco (2-3) allowed four runs in a season-low 3 1/3 innings, surrendering homers to Goodrum and Bonifacio. Greiner's blast came off Logan Allen in the sixth.
Skubal made his second big league start and allowed a leadoff homer for the second time, but settled in to strike out five over 2 1/3 innings. The Tigers' prized left-handed pitching prospect was pulled after 69 pitches.
Norris (2-1) followed with 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing two hits. The 27-year-old left-hander has a 2.77 ERA in five games this season.
LITTLE BIG LEAGUE
The Indians and Angels will play in the fourth MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 22, 2021.
Cleveland agreed to move a home game to Bowman Field for the event, which was canceled this season because of the pandemic.