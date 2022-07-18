Chase Hampton, a flame-throwing pitcher from Kilgore High School, was selected by the New York Yankees during Day 2 of the MLB Draft.
Hampton was taken in the sixth round as the 190th overall pick on Monday. He is listed as a sophomore at Texas Tech and will turn 21 on Aug. 7.
The former Bulldog standout was 5-4 with the Red Raiders while sporting a 4.29 ERA in 56.2 innings of work in 2022. He had 72 strikeouts and 28 walks.
In two seasons in Lubbock, Hampton has a 4.10 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 101 innings. Hampton was almost entirely a swingman in 2021 (11 relief appearances in 18 games), but only 4 of his 15 games in 2022 came out of the bullpen.
A 6-foot-2 right-hander, according to scouting reports, has been looking better and better as he’s matured on the mound. He potentially capped his career as a collegiate with a brilliant performance against Notre Dame, who made it to the College World Series. Hampton struck out 12 batters in six innings of work out of the bullpen during the Georgia State Regional.
The scouting report has Hampton throwing a 92-96 mph fastball and "a nasty" 84-87 mph slider. He also has a curveball and changeup, though that slider is his preferred outpitch. The report also states Hampton pitches with a lot of emotion, especially in heightened moments.
Hampton was 22-5 in his high school career at Kilgore with 284 strikeouts and a 1.94 ERA in 162 innings pitched. He was 8-1 as a sophomore with a 1.65 ERA, 81 strikeouts and 33 walks in 66.1 innings. He was 12-3 as a junior with a 1.55 ERA, 158 strikeouts and 34 walks in 85.1 innings pitched. That season he helped the Bulldogs to the UIL state tourament.
His senior season of 2020 was cut short due to COVID-19 restrictions, and he was 2-1 on the hill in three appearances for Kilgore.
Hampton was the third Texas Tech hurler taken on Monday — Andrew Morris by the Minnesota Twins in the fourth round (114th overall) and Brandon Birdsell by the Chicago Cubs in the fifth round (143).
TEXAS RANGERS
The Rangers made a big splash on Day 2, selecting right-handed pitcher Brock Porter with the 109th pick.
According to MLB.com, Porter, a prized high school right-hander expected to go high in the first round went undrafted on Day 1, enabling the Rangers to swoop in for a coup in Round 4 on Monday.
The Rangers hope that savings from their under-slot deal with No. 3 overall pick Kumar Rocker will help them sign Porter, whom MLB Pipeline ranked as the No. 11 prospect entering the Draft.
Porter’s fastball sits in the mid- to high-90’s, touching triple digits at times. Combine that with an incredible changeup and a promising slider, and you get the highest-ranked pitcher in this year’s Draft, MLB.com said.
Coming out of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Mich.), Porter led the school to two state championships in three years, including an undefeated 44-0 season in 2022. Porter repeated as Michigan’s Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing three no-hitters, striking out 115 batters and posting a 0.41 ERA across 58 innings.
CBSSN.com said Porter, who was ranked as the No. 7 prospect by Baseball America, may have not been selected in the first round, "entails a combination of his signability (he has a commitment to Clemson), his age (he turned 19 in June) and the shape of his pitches: his fastball has more horizontal than vertical movement, and he'll need to overhaul his breaking balls once he turns pro."
Day 3 of the Draft will include Rounds 11-20 and starts at 1 p.m. CT, on Tuesday.
