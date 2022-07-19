The Texas Rangers had 10 picks on Day 3 of the Major League Draft and the squad selected nine pitchers.
The Rangers must be serious about upgrading their pitching staff. The lone non-hurler was shortstop Jack Goodman of Medford High School (Massachusetts), who was taken on Tuesday in the 15th round. He was the Boston Globe’s Division III Player of the Year and the Tri-Valley League MVP after hitting .523 with seven home runs, 19 extra-base hits, 28 RBI and 39 runs scored. Goodman is committed to Pepperdine.
A couple of players with East Texas ties were drafted on Tuesday — righthanded pitcher Zane Petty of Corsicana High School by the Milwaukee Brewers (13th round) and third baseman Beau Brewer of Paris Junior College by the New York Yankees (19th round). Petty is committed to Texas Tech. Brewer attended McKinney Boyd High School.
Other Rangers selections were
11th round — Kohl Drake (6-5, 220), LHP, Walters State (Tennessee). The 22-year-old is a graduate of Wylie High School and is a native of Sachse. This season he struck out 160 batters and walked 17 in 93.1 innings. After going 14-0 he was named the NJCAA Division I Pitcher of the Year.
12th round — Jackson Kelley (6-0, 185), RHP, Mercer University. The Marietta, Georgia native had an ERA of 1.35 ERA in 60 innings as a reliever for Mercer (82 strikeouts, 18 walks). He also threw 16 innings in the Cape Cod League this summer, striking out 25 of 62 batters he faced while allowing just two walks. He was a finalist for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year.
13th round — Caden Marcum (6-5, 165), RHP, Paolo HS (Kansas). He has committed to Tennessee.
14th round — Andrew Owen (6-3, 185), RHP, Grossmont College (El Cajon, California). He spent 2021 at Baylor before transferring and did not play in the spring of 2022. He is a graduate of Turlock High School in California.
16th round — Nick Bautista III (6-3, 200), RHP, Cypress College (Cypress, California). The 20-year-old is a graduate of Esteban Torres High School in Los Angeles. He pitched 17 innings, striking out 18 and walking 12.
17th round — Carson Dorsey (6-3, 160), LHP, Gulf Coast Community College (Florida). He struck out 102 and walked 39 in 58.1 innings. He is from Panama City Beach, Florida.
18th round — Justin Sanchez (5-11, 175), LHP, Monsignor McClancy Memorial HS (Brooklyn, New York). He is commited to South Florida.
19th round — Grayson Saunier, RHP, Collierville HS (Memphis, Tennessee). He is committed to Mississippi.
20th round — Matt Scott, RHP, Joel Barlow HS (Redding, Connecticut). He is committed to Stanford.