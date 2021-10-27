HOUSTON — Atlanta Braves reliever A.J. Minter emphatically pumped his fist coming off the mound after an inning-ending strikeout in Game 1 of the World Series.
It was only the third inning in what would be another long postseason game for the Braves bullpen — and another win for those relievers as Atlanta opened its first World Series since 1999 with a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros.
Minter, who was born in Tyler and played at The Brook Hill School in Bullard, certainly didn't expect to be entering that early Tuesday night, especially with starter Charlie Morton on the mound with a 5-0 lead. But Morton hunched over and grabbed at his lower right leg after Jose Altuve took a called third strike to start the third inning.
"It hurts losing Charlie," Minter said. "But if you've been watching us all year, we've just been answering the bell and overcoming adversity all year."
After Morton departed with a broken fibula, having pitched an entire inning since initially getting struck by a comebacker, the Braves relievers came through again like they have so much this postseason.
Left-hander Minter, who got the victory, was the first of four relievers who combined to limit the Astros to two runs while striking out eight with one walk over 6 2/3 innings.
"We're just going to treat it the same way, next guy up," Minter said. "Coming in third inning, I just knew I was trying to cover as many innings as I possibly could. Wasn't just trying to be efficient, not trying to overthink it."
Relievers have recorded six of Atlanta's eight wins in this October run, even though the Braves were expected to be among the more traditional teams this fall in terms of leaning on their starters. They have also pitched more innings than the starters (49 2/3 to 46 1/3), a significant reversal from the regular season when the bullpen accounted for only about 40% of the innings pitched.
Luke Jackson, Tyler Matzek and lefty closer Will Smith followed after Minter. It was the same quartet of relievers — and in the same order — that handled the final five innings in a pennant-clinching win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night.
And it was also Minter, Jackson, Matzek and Smith in order to close out the NL Division Series in Game 4 against Milwaukee.
"Every single person in that bullpen has a huge heart, has huge fight," catcher Travis d'Arnaud said. "There's nothing more you want as a catcher is to know that everybody loves each other and everybody picks each other up and they're not afraid of anyone. I think going forward, I think we're going to be just fine."
A Texas native who went to Texas A&M about 100 miles from Minute Maid Park, Minter threw a career-high 43 pitches with 30 strikes over 2 2/3 innings. He allowed a double to Michael Brantley right after entering the game, but then got Alex Bregman on a groundout before a nasty cutter that got Yordan Alvarez swinging at a pitch out of the zone for the final out — prompting the reliever's high-energy response bouncing off the mound.
Minter had averaged only 14.4 pitches in his 61 regular-season appearances, with a high of 32. His high this postseason had been 26 pitches while striking out four in two perfect innings in NLCS Game 6 against the Dodgers.
"That was huge what A.J. pulled down," manager Brian Snitker said. "We went to him earlier than we normally would, but like I said earlier today, you do things differently here in this arena, I think. A.J. (has) been so good this postseason. Just not him, all the bullpen. That was huge tonight what he did, how he stretched the game to get us to those other guys."
In the lineup for the first time since a positive COVID-19 test, Jorge Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Braves hushed the Astros 6-2.
Boosted by a strong bullpen effort, Adam Duvall's two-run homer and a late sacrifice fly from Freddie Freeman, the Braves coasted in their first Series appearance since Chipper Jones and their Big Three aces ascended in 1999.
Every Braves starter wound up getting a hit and more than four hours later, this was the scene in their dugout: outlandish outfielder Joc Pederson sipping a glass of red wine and smoking cigars with closer Will Smith.
That victory party lasted a couple of minutes until a security guard ambled over and told them it was a smoke-free building.
Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros, meanwhile, mostly looked lost at the plate. This is their third World Series in five seasons — and first since their 2017 illegal sign-stealing scheme was revealed.
Before the game, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said there were plenty of sleuths monitoring the dugouts, clubhouses and stands to guard against any possible shenanigans.
“There’s a lot more people watching what goes on as a result of the issues that we’ve had,” he said.
Soler’s no-doubt jolt into the left-field seats on Framber Valdez’s third pitch quickly drained all the juice out of Minute Maid Park, quieting a boisterous, sellout crowd.
“The energy was amazing and electric, especially after we took a 1-0 lead after that home run,” Soler said through a translator.
As for his feat?
“I didn’t know that was a thing until I was told a little later on in the game,” he said.
Fresh off dispatching the defending World Series champion Dodgers in the playoffs, the Braves weren’t done, either. Aggressive in every way, they kept teeing off against their former, longtime National League rivals.
Moments later, Ozzie Albies stole a base and Austin Riley hit an RBI double, taking a rare swing at a 3-0 pitch.
Soler, who missed five playoff games after testing positive for the coronavirus, added an RBI grounder in the second. And when Duvall launched a two-run homer, it was 5-0 and the Braves had made even more October history — the only team to score in each of the first three innings in a World Series opener.