The Bullard Panthers, led by longtime noted golf coach Tim Moore, are coming back to East Texas with some precious medals.
Bullard placed second in the UIL Class 4A Boys State Golf Tournament that concluded on Tuesday at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
In Georgetown, Tyler Legacy’s Jacob Cole, who is competing as a medalist, carded his second consecutive 76 in the Class 6A tourney.
Union Hill placed fourth in the Class 1A Tournament in Kyle and Grand Saline’s J.T. Rucker finished in the top 10 in the Class 3A tournament in Austin.
CLASS 4A
The Bullard Panthers had a team score of 639 (311-328) to take second by a stroke over Bridgeport.
Argyle won the team title with a score of 592 (290-302). Bridgeport placed third with a 640 (319-321).
Longview Spring Hill placed ninth with a 681 (334-347).
Eli Falls and Kaiden Schneider led Bullard with top 15 finishes. Falls was just out of the top 10 in 11th place (73-80—153) with Kaiden Schneider tying for 15th at 155 (79-76). Other members of the silver-medal winning squad include: Kyle Schneider (80-87—167); Matthew Elliott (79-95—174); and Greyson Breedlove (100-85—185).
Spring Hill’s team includes: Luke Hurst (82-81—163); Mark French (77-87—164); Carson Kruas (89-82—171); Brennan Ferguson (86-102—188); and Nick Bodenheimer (93-97—190).
Other area golfers included: Paris’ Mason Napier (77-83—160) and Palestine’s Andrew Camp (78-95—174).
Argyle’s Gaven Lane earned medalist honors with a 136 (70-66), followed by Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson (67-75—142). Waxahachie Life’s Nolan De Los Santos (71-74—145) and Lake Belton’s Chandler Cooke (71-74—145) tied for third place.
CLASS 6A
Cole, a junior, carded consecutive rounds of 76 for a 36-hole total of 152 at Legacy Hills Golf Club.
Plano West’s Matt Comegys earned medalist honors with a 136 (70-66). Preston Stout of Richardson Pearce placed second at 137 (70-67).
Keller’s Kaelen Dulany (71-67) and San Antonio Clark’s Garrett Endicott (68-70) tied for third at 138.
In the team race, Austin Westlake won with a 565 (287-278), followed The Woodlands (303-285—588) and Plano West (299-292—591).
CLASS 5A
Austin Anderson won the tourney being held at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown with a 587 (294-293). The Trojans were followed by Highland Park Blue (303-288—591) and Highland Park Gold (303-291—594).
Texas High placed seventh with a 615 (302-313)
Keaton Vo of Austin Anderson finished first in the medalist race with a 133 (67-66). Boerne Champion’s Maximus Cavazos was runner-up at 139 (69-70). Placing third was La Porte’s Nicholas Canales at 142 (69-73).
Jack Wilson led Texas High with a 148 (71-77).
CLASS 3A
Grand Saline’s J.T. Rucker tied for ninth in the medalist race at Jimmy Clay Golf Course. He had rounds of 79 and 77 for a 156.
Lago Vista’s Braden Smith (77-70—147) and Knox Renfro (76-72—148) finished one-two in the medalist race. Blanco’s Jacob Gallas was third at 150 (78-72).
Harmony’s Brayden Bowin finished at 161 (79-82). Diboll’s Max Folts carded a 165 (85-80).
In the team race, Brock rallied to win at 626 (321-305). Lago Vista (325-311) won a one-hole playoff for second over Callisburg (316-320) as both finished at 636.
Troup finished ninth at 712 (371-341). Members of the Tiger squad are Chris Franklin (86-81—167);Grayson Hampton (96-83—179); Jaxon Green (91-90—181); Bracey Cover (98-87—185); and Grayson Hearon (100-97—197).
CLASS 2A
At Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin, Grapeland placed ninth (395-398—793) and Garrison (420-390—810) finished 11th in the team race.
Lindsay, in a two-hole playoff, won first place over Vega. Lindsay (335-349) and Vega (339-345) tied after regulation at 684.
Goldthwaite was third at 687 (346-341).
In the medalist race, Ethan Boggs of Morton won with a 151 (75-76). Cordell Knox of Latexo was second at 155 (77-78). Caen Brorman of Vega was third at 158 (78-80).
Members of the Grapeland Sandies team includes: Austin Harris (95-90—185); Cole Goolsby (90-99—189); Tyler Bush (102-93—195) and Peyton Prater (108-116—224).
Garrison Bulldog team members include: Regan Todd (89-91—180), Alex Slowikowski (101-99—200), Brad Reynolds (112-98—210), Andrew Slowikowski (118-102—220) and Colton Beasley (121-121—242).
CLASS 1A
The Union Hill Bulldogs carded a 730 to capture fourth, just two strokes behind third-place Sterling City (368-360—728) in the tourney held at Plum Creek Golf Course.
After a first round score of 379, the Bulldogs were 28 strokes better in round two with a 351, the second best score of the day.
Jonesboro won with a 671 (338-333), followed by Miami at 711 (368-360).
Union Hill’s Saige Hendrix led his team with a 163 (87-76). His 11-stroke better second round bolted Hendrix into 10th place.
Other members of the Bulldog squad are: Matthew Massingill (82-87—169); Elijah Young (105-90—195); Andrew Topp (105-99—204) and Daniel Dunn (110-98—208).
Young improved by 15 strokes and Dunn by 12.
Jeffrey Morse of Jonesboro won medalist with a 153 (76-77). Marfa’s Cristian Ontiveros was runner-up at 155 (78-77). Tying for third were Miami’s Ben Thrasher (75-81—156) and Utopia’s Nolan Steelman (74-82—156).