Former Mineola High School standout Sabria Dean was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
For the season, Dean averaged 7.1 points per game. In conference play, Dean averaged 8.1 ponits while shooting 37 percent from the field.
“Sabria hasn't scratched the surface of how good she is going to be," said head coach Aqua Franklin, who is a former Tyler High standout. "She brings toughness, resilience, effort and a want to mentality everyday no matter what. As a staff, we know what we are going to get out of her every game. She makes everyone around her better. The sky is the limit for her."
Lamar is the No. 4 seed in the SLC Tournament and will face No. 5 Central Arkansas, No. 8 Houston Baptist or No. 9 McNeese State in the quarterfinals Friday in Katy.