HOWE — The Mineola Yellowjackets scored 10 touchdowns on 10 possessions en route to a 70-7 win over Howe on Friday in a District 5-3A Division I football game at Bulldog Stadium.
The victory moves Mineola, coupled with Winnsboro's 30-28 win over Mount Vernon, into a four-way time for first place in the district with Winnsboro, Mount Vernon and Pottsboro, all with 4-1 league records.
Mineola (7-1) was paced on offense by senior Trevion Sneed, who rushed for 267 yards and scored five touchdowns on 14 attempts. Sophomore quarterback TJ Moreland rush for 154 yards and three TDs on 11 carries. He attempted one pass.
In back-to-back weeks, the Mineola offensive line paved the way for 500-plus yards rushing. This week, the Jacket line opened up holes for 528 yards rushing on 35 attempts. The line includes: Isaiah Gardner, Kaleb Barton, Dawson Elmore, Jackson Anderson, Nate Griffin
Defensively, Sneed had 10 tackles with Moreland adding three tackles and a pass defended. Kobe Kendrick added seven tackles and two tackles for loss.
The Yellowjackets return to play on Friday, hosting Emory Rains. The Bulldogs (0-8, 0-5) are scheduled to play at Bonham on Friday.