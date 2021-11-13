BULLARD — In a wild playoff game the Mineola Yellowjackets scored a 40-33 Class 3A Division I bi-district victory over the Sabine Cardinals on Friday at Panther Stadium.
Mineola (7-4) advances to meet West (11-0) in the area round. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at City Bank Stadium in Forney.
The Cardinals end their season at 7-4.
Junior Dawson Pendergrass led Mineola with 262 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. He also had two receptions for 74 and a TD. Pendergrass, who is being recruited by everyone, has more than 1,900 yards rushing despite missing 2.5 games.
Quarterback TJ Moreland, also a junior, had two passing TDs with 137 yards through the air.
Defensively, Coy Anderson, Mineola's senior linebacker, had 19 tackles, including two tackles for loss.
Mineola senior defensive tackle Nate Griffin had nine tackles, two TFL and three quarterback pressures.
Pendergrass also was a standout on defense with five tackles and an interception.