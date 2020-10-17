MINEOLA — Trevion Sneed scored on a 15-yard touchdown run in overtime to help rally the Mineola Yellow Jackets from a three-touchdown deficit to score a 55-49 win over the No. 3 Pottsboro Cardinals on Friday in a District 5-3A Division I football game at Meredith Memorial Stadium.
The victory moves Mineola to 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in district, while the Cardinals fall to 6-2 and 4-1.
Sneed, a SMU commit, had another outstanding game on both sides of the ball. Sneed rushed for 301 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries. He also added a two-point conversion. On defense, Sneed had 13 tackles and four quarterback pressures.
Dawson Pendergrass was all over the field as well for the Jackets. The sophomore rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 19 touches. He also had two receptions for 23 yards. On defense, Pendergrass returned an interception for a TD and he added eight tackles.
The Yellow Jackets are 565 yards of total offense, including 505 rushing.
Senior Kobe Kendrick had 13 tackles on defense for Mineola.
Pottsboro led 28-7 with five minutes remaining in the second quarter before Mineola pulled within 35-28 at halftime. The Jackets took the lead in the third quarter as Pendergrass scored on a 50-yard run to tie the game before the Mineola defense halted the Cards, followed by a Pendergrass TD of 35 yards. Nathan Rojas added the PAT for a Mineola advantage of 42-35.
Later in the third, Pottsboro tied the game at 42-42 before Mineola went on top 49-42 on Pendergrass’ five-yard run and Rjoas’ kick.
With under a minute to play in the third period, Braden Plyler scored for the Cards on a two-yard run and Jacob McDonald’s kick tied the game at 49-49.
There was no scoring in the fourth quarter and overtime was needed.
Pottsboro was on offense first, but the Yellow Jackets’ defense forced a turnover on downs. That set up Sneed’s winning TD.
Mineola QB TJ Moreland hit on 5 of 9 passing attempts for 60 yards. Thomas Hooten caught two passes for 19 yards.
Mineola returns to play on Oct. 23, playing at Howe. Pottsboro plays at Mount Vernon on Oct. 30.