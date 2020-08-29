MINEOLA — It was a tale of two halves on Friday night at Meredith Memorial Stadium.
Canton dominated the first and second periods with Mineola taking care of things in the third and fourth quarters.
The result was Mineola downing the Eagles 30-14.
Canton led 14-0 behind the strong legs of running back Chris Cade, but the Yellow Jackets stormed back to score the final 30 points.
Mineola's Trevion Sneed finished with 200 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 22 attempts, including 133 yards on 13 carries in the second half — with many of the gains out of the Wildcat formation.
Sneed also had an interception return of 55 yards for a TD.
Jacket QB TJ Moreland hit on 5 of 76 passing attempts, all five to Dawson Pendergrass, which also included a 25-yard TD reception.
Cade led the Eagles with 198 yards and two TDs on 15 carries, of which 160 yards on 11 totes came in the first half.
Canton QB Jason Brisbois hit on 8 of 16 passing attempts for 102 yards. Jon Anderson had four receptions for 25 yards.
The Eagles took a 14-0 lead with Cade TD runs of 68 yards in the first quarter and 40 yards in the second quarter. Nathan Goodson hit both PATs and with eight minutes on the clock in the second quarter, Canton had a two-touchdown lead,
Mineola got on the scoreboard with 6:50 on the clock in the second period as Sneed bulled over from the 1. Gustavo Sanchez's kick was good and the halftime score had the Green & White Eagles on top 14-7.
With 4:54 on the clock in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets tied the game at 14-14 as Sneed dashed to the end zone from 53 yards. Sanchez booted the PAT and the game was tied.
The turning point in the game came early in the fourth quarter as Pendergrass booted a 56-yard punt to the Canton two-yard line. After an illegal procedure penalty moved the ball to the one. The Canton QB and RB went different directions on the running play and Sneed and Pendergrass tackled Brisbois in the end zone for a safety and a 16-14 Mineola lead.
About five-minutes later, Moreland connected tight Pendergrass for a 25-yard TD pass. Sanchez's PAT gave Mineola at 23-14 advantage with 4:56 showing.
The Eagles needed two scores but Sneed picked off a pass and scored. Sanchez's extra point made it 30-14 with 3:54 on the clock.
Pendergrass averaged 49 yards on six punts, while Goodson averaged 40 yards on eight punts.
Mineola returns to play on Friday, Sept. 4 at Wills Point. Canton plays host to Paris North Lamar the same night. Both games have 7:30 p.m. kickoffs scheduled.