MINEOLA — Two losses by a total of nine points kept the Mineola Yellowjackets out of the playoffs in 2019 for the first time since 2012.
With six starters back on offense and seven returning starters on defense, the Yellowjackets enter 2020 hungry to return to the postseason.
Among the returners for Mineola are running back/linebacker Trevion Sneed — an SMU commit — and offensive lineman/defensive lineman Jackson Anderson — a Colorado pledge.
“It’s going good so far,” Sneed said. “We still have a lot to work on offensive wise. Defensive wise, we have a lot of athletes back, so we’re a little ahead on that side.”
“It’s exciting to be back,” Anderson said. “I just hope it lasts longer than a week. I hope we get to play a whole season.
“I think we’re going to do good this season. Our defense is going to be really good, and I think our offense will match it.”
Sneed rushed for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns last season had 96 tackles on defense.
The Yellowjackets also have a talented sophomore class that includes some players who saw time as freshmen.
Sophomore Dawson Pendergrass rushed for 969 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman.
“The benefit for us is knowing what we have in Dawson,” Mineola head football coach Luke Blackwell said. “At this time last year, we didn’t know.”
Sophomore TJ Moreland had 26 tackles and two interceptions on defense last season for the Yellowjackets.
This season, Moreland will also compete for the quarterback job with senior Thomas Hooton, who threw for 647 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 302 yards and four scores a season ago.
“Those two guys are competing a little bit right now,” Blackwell said. “TJ got to play a lot on the defensive side last year and got acclimated there, and he’s look good in practice so far. It’s going to be a good competition between those guys.”
The Yellowjackets have more than a week of practices under their belt and were able to complete their first full contact practice on Monday.
“Obviously, it’s good to have the kids back and get going again,” Blackwell said. “We’ve had a good week of practice. You can tell the kids are excited to be back and involved in something and having the opportunity to be out here. Right now, every thing is day to day, so we’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity. We just have to practice hard and try to get better each and every day.”
Mineola will have a scrimmage Aug. 20 at Caddo Mills. The Yellowjackets will host Canton in the season opener on Aug. 28.