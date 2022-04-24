The Mineola Lady Jackets are heading back to the UIL Class 3A Girls State Golf Tournament.
The Lady Jackets finished second in the Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament last week at Oak Hurst Golf Club in Bullard.
Gunter won regionals with a 702, followed by Mineola (798) and Maypearl (839).
Mineola was in fourth after the first round (419), but improved by 40 strokes (379) in round two to leap into second place and capture their second consecutive trip to the state tournament, which is scheduled for May 16-17 at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.
Members of the Mineola squad include Ava Johnson (99-88—187), Savannah Lopez (96-92—188), Sunni Ruffin (101-89—190), Bransyn Anderson (123-110—233) and Valerie Moreland (132-129—188).
Each Lady Jacket improved their score in the second round.
Johnson finished in the Top 10 at No. 9.
The top three teams at regionals advance to the state event.
Individuals earning berths to state include medalist Alli Reily of Pottsboro (76-73—149), runner-up Katie Hart of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (77-78—155) and fifth-place Laney Wright of Mount Vernon (87-91—178).
The top three individuals who finish in the Top 10 and are not on the top three teams also advance to the state tournament.
Other Tyler-area teams competing included: Edgewood (Brilee Ditto, Booklyn McPherson, Brooke Elliott, Tristan Smith, Blair McPherson); Tatum (Abby Sorenson, Hannah Marcott, Brynlee Mims, Kaylei Stround, Ava Quick); Troup (Jacee Berryhill, Faith Garrett, Savannah Howard, Kaylee Brooks, Emory Cover); Hughes Springs (Michele Watson, Angie Huffman, Dana Holden, Paola DeLaCruz, Savannah Waller); and Sabine (Landry Hardee, Dakota Wisk, Kadence Kennedy, Ally Gresham).
Area golfers competing individually were Winnsboro's Keltie Capehart, Queen City's Lauren Carrell, Atlanta's Cassidy Carver, Harleton's Hannah Wright and Lily Foster, and White Oak's Emma Hill and Emma Nix.
---
Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament
Dates: April 20-21
Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard
Team — 1, Gunter, 356-346—702; 2, Mineola, 419-379—798; 3, Maypearl, 411-428—839; 4, Callisburg, 418-424—842; 5, Keene, 439-429—868; 6, Edgewood, 428-452—880; 7, Tatum, 453-452—905; 8, Troup, 465-457—922; 9, Ponder, 489-462—951; 10, Hughes Springs, 539-515—1054; 11, Redwater, 578-554—1132; 12, Sabine, 580-565—1145; Mount Vernon, 453-NC—NS; Prairiland, 469-WD; Whitewright, 523-NC—NS.
Individual Top 10 & Ties — 1, Alli Reily, Pottsboro, 76-73—149; 2, Katie Hart, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 77-78—155; 3, Kailey Tokarz, Gunter, 82-79—161; 4, Katelynn Merchant, Gunter, 88-83—171; 5, Laney Wright, Mount Vernon, 87-91—178; 6, (tie) Libby Ballard, Callisburg, 94-87—181; Caitlin Badillo, Gunter, 89-91—181; 8, Lily Moore, Keene, 91-94—185; 9, Ava Johnson, Mineola, 99-88—187; 10, (tie) Jordan Hampton, Pottsboro, 92-96—188; Savannah Lopez, Mineola, 96-92—188.