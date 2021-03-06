James Boxley was going over his usual postgame talk with his team after Tyler Legacy defeated Lindale 11-0 on Saturday in the Robbie Surratt Memorial Baseball Tournament.
The normally attentive Red Raiders were instead congratulating their coach on achieving his 400th career victory.
"I was just going through talking about the game and the kids were congratulating me," said Boxley, whose team is 7-2 on the season. "The kids were on top of it. I really appreciate them."
Following the game, Boxley, a native of Wills Point who led the Tigers to the basketball final four in 1989, was presented a plaque for the milestone.
Earning the win at a tournament named for his friend, the late Robbie Surratt, made it even more special.
"Robbie was a great friend of mine and his wife is a great lady," Boxley said. "We normally play a travel tournament this weekend, but with COVID-19 restrictions I looked for a local tournament and (Lindale coach) Rich Sanguinetti invited us to come play."
William Randall and Preston Newberry combined on the mound for the shutout. Randall pitched three innings followed by Newberry tossing two innings.
Boxley has previously coached at Palestine, Forney, Stephenville and Tyler Lee.
Boxley received shoutouts on twitter from fans and former players, including Parker Bates, a preseason All-America player at Louisiana Tech.
The Red Raiders, who have won five straight, return to play next week in the Community National Bank Invitational, hosted Corsicana. Legacy is scheduled to play two games on March 11 (noon vs. Waco Robinson; 2 p.m. vs. Corsicana); March 12 (2 p.m. vs. Forney; 4 p.m. vs. Red Oak); and March 13 (2 p.m. vs. Red Oak).