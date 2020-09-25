Win No. 1 for Tyler Legacy High School. Career win No. 100 for head coach Joe Willis, but his first with the Red Raiders.
While there is a new name and a new head coach, one thing stayed the same for the Red Raiders — running back Jamarion Miller.
The four-star junior, who rushed for 807 yards as a freshman and 1,031 yards as a sophomore, started the 2020 campaign with a bang. Miller carried the ball 16 times for 347 yards and four touchdowns as Legacy took a 70-32 win over Lufkin Friday night at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Red Raiders finished with 649 yards as a team — 502 on the ground. Bryson Donnell — another junior running back garnering Division I interest — finished with 121 yards on eight carries.
“What a great night to play football,” Willis said. “Of course we waited a long time. Our kids have worked awfully hard to get to this point.
“Our offensive line did a great job. There were times tonight where we had six linemen in the game. Those guys have really been the center of our culture throughout the summer.”
“It feels good to get this first win and start off the tone,” Miller said. “We’ve been waiting too long to play football. We came out and started good and got the W.”
Legacy received the ball first and muffed the opening kickoff. The Red Raiders recovered at their own 7, and Miller took the first play 53 yards into Lufkin territory. The drive ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trent Adams.
Lufkin came right back to tie the game with a 4-yard touchdown run by 3-star Washington commit Caleb Berry with 4:54 left in the first quarter.
Just 21 seconds later, Legacy had the answer as Miller went 92 yards for a Legacy touchdown to make the score 14-7.
On the first play of the second quarter, Adams had a shovel pass to LaDavion Butler, who was nearly tackled for a loss. Butler broke several tackles and got around the outside for a 44-yard touchdown.
Just more than a minute later, Cayden Starks picked off a pass at the 50 and went back the other way for a touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 28-7 lead.
Later in the second quarter, it was fourth down for Legacy. Lufkin jumped offside and Legacy capitalized. Adams found Nick Bennett for a 45-yard touchdown to push the score to 35-7 with 3:03 on the clock.
Lufkin scored with 4 seconds left in the half on a 13-yard pass from Jordan Moore to AJ Montgomery.
Lufkin got right back into the game on the opening kickoff of the second half as Julian Diaz returned the kick 95 yards. The extra point was no good, making the score 35-20.
Miller and Berry then traded a pair of touchdown runs each in a 6-minute stretch. Miller scored from 35 and 70 yards out, and Berry got in from 10 and 29 yards to put the score at 49-32 with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
The final play of the third quarter was a Lufkin fumble recovered by Legacy’s Adam Mitchell.
Two plays later, Miller scored for the fourth time — a 41-yard touchdown run.
The Red Raiders added a 55-yard touchdown run by Donnell and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Bruce Bruckner to Kasen Carpenter.
The last time these two programs met in 2015, the Red Raiders led 42-3 late in the first half, and Lufkin rallied for a 52-49 overtime win. The Red Raiders made sure the Panthers couldn’t catch up on Friday.
Adams was 8 of 12 for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Berry rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries for Lufkin. Moore was 15 of 33 for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he ran for 50 yards.
Legacy (1-0) will host crosstown rival Tyler High (0-1) on Oct. 2. Lufkin was supposed to play Nacogdoches next, but that game has been canceled.
———
Tyler Legacy 70, Lufkin 32
Lufkin 7 7 18 0 — 32
Legacy 14 21 14 21 — 70
First Quarter
LEG — Trent Adams 6 run (Christian Baxter kick), 7:37
LUF — Caleb Berry 4 run (Caleb Encarnacion kick), 4:54
LEG — Jamarion Miller 92 run (Baxter kick), 4:33
Second Quarter
LEG — LaDavion Butler 44 pass from Adams (Baxter kick), 11:45
LEG — Cayden Starks 50 INT return (Baxter kick), 10:17
LEG — Nick Bennett 45 pass from Adams (Baxter kick), 3:03
LUF — AJ Montgomery 13 pass from Jordan Moore (Encarnacion kick), :04
Third Quarter
LUF — Julian Diaz 95 kickoff return (Kick failed), 11:42
LEG — Miller 35 run (Baxter kick), 9:48
LUF — Berry 10 run (Kick failed), 7:14
LEG — Miller 70 run (Baxter kick), 6:25
LUF — Berry 29 run (Pass failed), 3:31
Fourth Quarter
LEG — Miller 41 run (Baxter kick), 11:19
LEG — Donnell 55 run (Baxter kick), 7:09
LEG — Kasen Carpenter 18 pass from Bruce Bruckner (Baxter kick), 3:44
LUFKIN LEGACY
First Downs 27 18
Rushes-Yards 50-304 31-502
Passing Yards 229 147
Comp.-Att-Int. 15-33-1 10-14-0
Punts-Ave. 3-30 2-34.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-59 4-45
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Lufkin, Caleb Berry 30-210, Jordan Moore 11-50, Toddrick Johnson 5-28, Javorie Garrett 3-12, Samuel Flack 1-4. Legacy, Jamarion Miller 16-347, Bryson Donnell 8-121, RaShawd Ellis 2-22, Trent Adams 5-12.
PASSING — Lufkin, Jordan Moore 15-33-1 229. Legacy, Trent Adams 8-12-0 106, Bruce Bruckner 2-2-0 41.
RECEIVING — Lufkin, Cristian Diaz 5-69, Cameron Jackson 3-83, Kelton Wright 3-26, AJ Montgomery 3-25, Samuel Flack 1-26. Legacy, Nick Bennett 2-48, LaDavion Butler 2-42, Kasen Carpenter 2-41, Bryson Donnell 2-17, LaDarius Newsom 2-(-1).