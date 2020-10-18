RICHMOND, Va. — Phil Mickelson likes to play aggressively and found the PGA Tour Champions' stop at The Country Club of Virginia the perfect place to begin his preparations for the Masters.
Bombing drives like he will have to do against the younger set on the PGA Tour, Mickelson shot a 7-under 65 and became the third player — and second this year — to win his first two starts on the tour for players 50 and older. He slammed the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
"It's fun for me to come out here and play well and this is a good start for me as I try to build a little bit of momentum heading to Augusta in about a month," Mickelson said.
He finished at 17-under 199, one off the event record set by Miguel Angel Jimenez last year.
"I put a new driver into play this week, trying to get a little more pop, a little more carry. It was a little wayward at times, but it was also effective in allowing me to play this course the way I wanted to, which was aggressively," Mickelson said.
Mickelson beat fellow left-hander and second-round leader Weir by three strokes. The fellow rookie closed with a 71 and said he would have contended had he putted better.
"I haven't been in this position in a while, but I felt very confident," the Canadian said. "I hit one poor tee shot on No. 7. Outside of that, I played really well and just didn't get anything really out of it."
The winner in late August at Ozarks National in Missouri in his first start on the tour, Mickelson joined Bruce Fleischer and Jim Furyk as the only players to win in their first two senior events. Fleischer accomplished the feat in 1999 and Furyk did it this year with victories at The Ally Challenge and Pure Insurance Championship.
Mickelson said earlier in the week he came to Virginia to work on accurate driving and competitive fitness, and was hoping to still be in contention for the closing holes.
"I felt like the last six holes I had an opportunity with the two short par 4s and two par 5s to make something happen," he said, noting the advantage of his length. "... I was able to have two putt birdies on three of those holes and that was very helpful."
He got the lead when Weir three-putted the par-3 14th green, doubled his edge with a birdie on the next hole, then highlighted his distance advantage over the 2003 Masters champion by driving the green on the 274-yard, par-4 15th. He two-putted from 30 feet, then reached the par-5 16th in two and made birdie, canceling out Weir's birdie.
Mickelson's chance to work on his competitive side came right away. He erased a three-shot deficit with birdies on three of the first six holes while Weir made a string of pars, but it was on the back nine that he was really tested, and delighted with his response.
After going a shot behind on the 12th hole, he pulled even at No. 13 and kept pushing.
Mickelson, who hasn't won on the PGA Tour since early 2019 at Pebble Beach, plans to return to the PGA Tour next week for the Zozo Championship in California. After a week off, he'll play in the Houston Open as his final preparation for the Masters on Nov. 12-15.
Weir three-putted the par-5 18th, but still hung on to beat Paul Goydos (65) by a shot. Bernhard Langer (67) and Brandt Jobe (68) shared fifth, five behind Mickelson.
It was Weir's third top-10 finish in eight starts on the tour.
"I was low right hander this week," Goydos quipped.
Robert Karlsson, another rookie on the tour, closed with a 64 including an albatross 2 on the final hole. The ball bounced twice, then found the bottom of the cup.
---
PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Final Round
Phil Mickelson, $300,000 68-66-65_199
Mike Weir, $176,000 68-63-71_202
Paul Goydos, $144,000 70-68-65_203
Brandt Jobe, $107,000 68-68-68_204
Bernhard Langer, $107,000 67-70-67_204
K.J. Choi, $72,000 72-67-66_205
Retief Goosen, $72,000 68-68-69_205
Kenny Perry, $72,000 71-70-64_205
Ernie Els, $54,000 72-66-68_206
Robert Karlsson, $54,000 72-70-64_206
Wes Short, Jr., $46,000 69-68-70_207
Kevin Sutherland, $46,000 69-72-66_207
Doug Barron, $39,000 73-66-69_208
Jim Furyk, $39,000 71-68-69_208
Paul Broadhurst, $34,000 70-70-69_209
Tom Byrum, $34,000 71-70-68_209
Dicky Pride, $34,000 73-69-67_209
Tim Herron, $26,400 75-68-67_210
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $26,400 74-69-67_210
Kent Jones, $26,400 72-71-67_210
Jerry Kelly, $26,400 74-69-67_210
Rod Pampling, $26,400 72-69-69_210
Michael Allen, $19,600 72-71-68_211
Steve Jones, $19,600 72-69-70_211
Jeff Maggert, $19,600 70-69-72_211
Scott Parel, $19,600 69-70-72_211
Joey Sindelar, $19,600 68-72-71_211
Vijay Singh, $19,600 72-72-67_211
Woody Austin, $14,800 74-70-68_212
Bob Estes, $14,800 76-68-68_212
Steve Flesch, $14,800 71-69-72_212
Colin Montgomerie, $14,800 72-70-70_212
Steve Pate, $14,800 69-72-71_212
Kirk Triplett, $14,800 71-71-70_212
Robin Byrd, $10,667 69-72-72_213
John Daly, $10,667 74-70-69_213
Glen Day, $10,667 72-70-71_213
Ken Duke, $10,667 72-70-71_213
John Huston, $10,667 73-69-71_213
Willie Wood, $10,667 73-70-70_213
Marco Dawson, $10,667 73-73-67_213
David McKenzie, $10,667 69-71-73_213
Jeff Sluman, $10,667 70-71-72_213
Lee Janzen, $7,200 73-72-69_214
Stephen Leaney, $7,200 74-70-70_214
Billy Mayfair, $7,200 72-73-69_214
Scott McCarron, $7,200 72-71-71_214
Rocco Mediate, $7,200 71-70-73_214
Jesper Parnevik, $7,200 72-73-69_214
Corey Pavin, $7,200 72-72-70_214
Tom Pernice Jr., $7,200 70-73-71_214
Joe Durant, $4,629 73-70-72_215
Mark Brooks, $4,629 72-71-72_215
Darren Clarke, $4,629 75-69-71_215
Chris DiMarco, $4,629 69-72-74_215
Jay Haas, $4,629 71-73-71_215
Larry Mize, $4,629 75-69-71_215
Ken Tanigawa, $4,629 72-75-68_215
Scott Dunlap, $3,400 72-71-73_216
Mark O'Meara, $3,400 73-71-72_216
Esteban Toledo, $3,400 72-74-70_216
David Toms, $3,400 74-71-71_216
Scott Verplank, $3,400 72-71-73_216
Russ Cochran, $2,800 74-72-71_217
David Frost, $2,400 72-74-73_219
Mike Goodes, $2,400 75-76-68_219
Brett Quigley, $2,400 74-70-75_219
Gene Sauers, $2,000 74-68-78_220
Tim Petrovic, $1,880 77-75-69_221
Shane Bertsch, $1,640 75-73-74_222
Olin Browne, $1,640 76-75-71_222
Bobby Wadkins, $1,640 76-74-72_222
Tom Lehman, $1,400 76-74-74_224
Scott Hoch, $1,280 77-73-75_225
Frank Lickliter II, $1,280 76-76-73_225
Duffy Waldorf, $1,160 74-75-77_226
Rich Beem, $1,080 78-75-74_227