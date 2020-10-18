PGA Tour Champions

Winner Phil Mickelson walks up 18th green during final round play in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Mickelson finished 3 strokes ahead of Canada's Mike Weir. (Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — Phil Mickelson likes to play aggressively and found the PGA Tour Champions' stop at The Country Club of Virginia the perfect place to begin his preparations for the Masters.

Bombing drives like he will have to do against the younger set on the PGA Tour, Mickelson shot a 7-under 65 and became the third player — and second this year — to win his first two starts on the tour for players 50 and older. He slammed the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

"It's fun for me to come out here and play well and this is a good start for me as I try to build a little bit of momentum heading to Augusta in about a month," Mickelson said.

He finished at 17-under 199, one off the event record set by Miguel Angel Jimenez last year.

"I put a new driver into play this week, trying to get a little more pop, a little more carry. It was a little wayward at times, but it was also effective in allowing me to play this course the way I wanted to, which was aggressively," Mickelson said.

Mickelson beat fellow left-hander and second-round leader Weir by three strokes. The fellow rookie closed with a 71 and said he would have contended had he putted better.

"I haven't been in this position in a while, but I felt very confident," the Canadian said. "I hit one poor tee shot on No. 7. Outside of that, I played really well and just didn't get anything really out of it."

The winner in late August at Ozarks National in Missouri in his first start on the tour, Mickelson joined Bruce Fleischer and Jim Furyk as the only players to win in their first two senior events. Fleischer accomplished the feat in 1999 and Furyk did it this year with victories at The Ally Challenge and Pure Insurance Championship.

Mickelson said earlier in the week he came to Virginia to work on accurate driving and competitive fitness, and was hoping to still be in contention for the closing holes.

"I felt like the last six holes I had an opportunity with the two short par 4s and two par 5s to make something happen," he said, noting the advantage of his length. "... I was able to have two putt birdies on three of those holes and that was very helpful."

He got the lead when Weir three-putted the par-3 14th green, doubled his edge with a birdie on the next hole, then highlighted his distance advantage over the 2003 Masters champion by driving the green on the 274-yard, par-4 15th. He two-putted from 30 feet, then reached the par-5 16th in two and made birdie, canceling out Weir's birdie.

Mickelson's chance to work on his competitive side came right away. He erased a three-shot deficit with birdies on three of the first six holes while Weir made a string of pars, but it was on the back nine that he was really tested, and delighted with his response.

After going a shot behind on the 12th hole, he pulled even at No. 13 and kept pushing.

Mickelson, who hasn't won on the PGA Tour since early 2019 at Pebble Beach, plans to return to the PGA Tour next week for the Zozo Championship in California. After a week off, he'll play in the Houston Open as his final preparation for the Masters on Nov. 12-15.

Weir three-putted the par-5 18th, but still hung on to beat Paul Goydos (65) by a shot. Bernhard Langer (67) and Brandt Jobe (68) shared fifth, five behind Mickelson.

It was Weir's third top-10 finish in eight starts on the tour.

"I was low right hander this week," Goydos quipped.

Robert Karlsson, another rookie on the tour, closed with a 64 including an albatross 2 on the final hole. The ball bounced twice, then found the bottom of the cup.

---

PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At The Country Club of Virginia

Richmond, Va.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72

Final Round

Phil Mickelson, $300,000 68-66-65_199

Mike Weir, $176,000 68-63-71_202

Paul Goydos, $144,000 70-68-65_203

Brandt Jobe, $107,000 68-68-68_204

Bernhard Langer, $107,000 67-70-67_204

K.J. Choi, $72,000 72-67-66_205

Retief Goosen, $72,000 68-68-69_205

Kenny Perry, $72,000 71-70-64_205

Ernie Els, $54,000 72-66-68_206

Robert Karlsson, $54,000 72-70-64_206

Wes Short, Jr., $46,000 69-68-70_207

Kevin Sutherland, $46,000 69-72-66_207

Doug Barron, $39,000 73-66-69_208

Jim Furyk, $39,000 71-68-69_208

Paul Broadhurst, $34,000 70-70-69_209

Tom Byrum, $34,000 71-70-68_209

Dicky Pride, $34,000 73-69-67_209

Tim Herron, $26,400 75-68-67_210

Miguel Angel Jiménez, $26,400 74-69-67_210

Kent Jones, $26,400 72-71-67_210

Jerry Kelly, $26,400 74-69-67_210

Rod Pampling, $26,400 72-69-69_210

Michael Allen, $19,600 72-71-68_211

Steve Jones, $19,600 72-69-70_211

Jeff Maggert, $19,600 70-69-72_211

Scott Parel, $19,600 69-70-72_211

Joey Sindelar, $19,600 68-72-71_211

Vijay Singh, $19,600 72-72-67_211

Woody Austin, $14,800 74-70-68_212

Bob Estes, $14,800 76-68-68_212

Steve Flesch, $14,800 71-69-72_212

Colin Montgomerie, $14,800 72-70-70_212

Steve Pate, $14,800 69-72-71_212

Kirk Triplett, $14,800 71-71-70_212

Robin Byrd, $10,667 69-72-72_213

John Daly, $10,667 74-70-69_213

Glen Day, $10,667 72-70-71_213

Ken Duke, $10,667 72-70-71_213

John Huston, $10,667 73-69-71_213

Willie Wood, $10,667 73-70-70_213

Marco Dawson, $10,667 73-73-67_213

David McKenzie, $10,667 69-71-73_213

Jeff Sluman, $10,667 70-71-72_213

Lee Janzen, $7,200 73-72-69_214

Stephen Leaney, $7,200 74-70-70_214

Billy Mayfair, $7,200 72-73-69_214

Scott McCarron, $7,200 72-71-71_214

Rocco Mediate, $7,200 71-70-73_214

Jesper Parnevik, $7,200 72-73-69_214

Corey Pavin, $7,200 72-72-70_214

Tom Pernice Jr., $7,200 70-73-71_214

Joe Durant, $4,629 73-70-72_215

Mark Brooks, $4,629 72-71-72_215

Darren Clarke, $4,629 75-69-71_215

Chris DiMarco, $4,629 69-72-74_215

Jay Haas, $4,629 71-73-71_215

Larry Mize, $4,629 75-69-71_215

Ken Tanigawa, $4,629 72-75-68_215

Scott Dunlap, $3,400 72-71-73_216

Mark O'Meara, $3,400 73-71-72_216

Esteban Toledo, $3,400 72-74-70_216

David Toms, $3,400 74-71-71_216

Scott Verplank, $3,400 72-71-73_216

Russ Cochran, $2,800 74-72-71_217

David Frost, $2,400 72-74-73_219

Mike Goodes, $2,400 75-76-68_219

Brett Quigley, $2,400 74-70-75_219

Gene Sauers, $2,000 74-68-78_220

Tim Petrovic, $1,880 77-75-69_221

Shane Bertsch, $1,640 75-73-74_222

Olin Browne, $1,640 76-75-71_222

Bobby Wadkins, $1,640 76-74-72_222

Tom Lehman, $1,400 76-74-74_224

Scott Hoch, $1,280 77-73-75_225

Frank Lickliter II, $1,280 76-76-73_225

Duffy Waldorf, $1,160 74-75-77_226

Rich Beem, $1,080 78-75-74_227

