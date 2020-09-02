Michelle Obach, who earned All-America honors while playing basketball at UT Tyler, is part of the inaugural Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School Hall of Fame Class, Jon Froelich, assistant principal and head girls basketball coach at the Tyler school, announced.
Froelich added a total of nine Crusaders and one team will be inducted on Friday, Oct. 2. Over the next couple of weeks the inductees will be unveiled as Bishop Gorman honors top Crusaders from 62 years of the school.
Darwin Crawford, a multi-sports athlete at Gorman and former head baseball coach at Stephen F. Austin State University, was announced as a hall of famer earlier
Obach was a standout on the basketball court for the Lady Crusaders. She is the youngest of the inductees, having graduated from Bishop Gorman in 2013.
She was a four-year letter winner, and finished her career as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the school, finishing with more than 2,500 career points. She earned all-state three consecutive years, was a first-team All-East Texas selection, and was the All-East Texas "Player of the Year" her senior season.
After finishing her brilliant career for the Crusaders, Obach earned NCAA Division III All-American honor for the Patriots at The University of Texas at Tyler.
She graduated from UT Tyler and recently completed her Law Degree at The University of Houston.
A limited number of tickets to attend the Bishop Gorman “Hall of Fame Luncheon” on Oct. 2 will go on sale next week (Sept. 9) at the high school. The luncheon will be held at Rick’s on the Square in Tyler, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Along with the luncheon, activities include a ceremony at the Homecoming football game. The Crusaders meet Arlington Grace Prep in a 7 p.m. contest at McCallum Stadium.
The Hall of Fame plaques will be on display in the Brodnax Center on the Gorman campus.