Canton's Mia Nixon captured first place in the Texas Golf Association's Ninth Annual Flodder Financial Shootout on Tuesday at The Club at Falcon Point in Katy.
Nixon, a two-time state golf champion from Martin's Mill High School, had a two-round score of 1-over 145 (71-74) to win by five strokes over Humble's Morgan Ankenbrand (79-71—150) in the Texas Legends Junior Tour event. Placing third was McKinney's Jenna Madden (76-75—151).
In the Boys 15-18 Division, Mont Belvieu's Grant Doggett won on the third hole of a playoff to take first place over runner-up Brooks Pawlak of Kingwood.
The playoff was decided on the third playoff hole when Doggett made par. The first two playoff holes were split with a pair of birdies on the first and pars on the second.
Doggett (70-74) and Pawlak (72-72) finished at even 144. Carter Patterson of Carrollton finished third at 147 (77-70).
Mia's brother, Kevin Nixon, tied for 12th at 150 (74-76).
The Boys 14 & under division was also decided in a playoff as Plano's Rhett O'Rear (73-72—145) made a par on the first hole to take first place over Coltrane Mittag of Ashland, Nebraska (73-72—145).
Rohan Shastry of Allen was third at 147 (73-74). It was the second straight win for O'Rear in the tournament.
The next stop on the Legends Junior Tour schedule is in Argyle. Lantana Golf Club is set to host this year’s LJT Collegiate Preview June 28-29.