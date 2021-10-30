BULLARD — The Bullard Panthers and Mexia Black Cats played football Friday night for the fourth and final playoff spot from District 7-4A Division II. The final score was 57-53, Black Cats.
The Panthers scored first after multiple interceptions and fumbles. Blake Blain hit Ayden Barrett for a four-yard touchdown pass, followed by a Blain to Barrett to Beaux Christian on a double pass for 41 yards and another Panther touchdown. Christian kicked both extra points, and Bullard led 14-0.
The Black Cats finally held onto the ball and Nate Burns sprinted 46 yards for the touchdown. Gabriel Candanoza kicked the PAT, but still led 14-7 with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Panthers turned to another page in the book of misdirection plays. Barrett passed for his second touchdown of 37 yards to Case Bowman on the double reverse pass. Christian kicked another extra point, and Bullard led 21-7.
In the final few minutes of the half, Bullard scored on a one-yard Blain plunge, and Christian added the point after. Burns scored his second Black Cat touchdown of 33 yards. The kick was no good and Bullard led 28-13. Christian kicked a 29 yard field goal to make the halftime score 31-13 in favor of the Panthers.
Outstanding defensive players for Bullard were Kain Williams, Asa Rodberg and Derek DeGrate. For Mexia, Dontavious Daniels, Isai Garcia, andTej Bryant played well.
The Panthers looked to sealed the victory by marching the second half kickoff right down the field for their fifth touchdown. Quasy Warren finished off the final 29 yards. Christian’s kick upped the score to 38-13.
Mexia quarterback Burns had other ideas. Mexia scoring in the second half included 46, 9, and 5 yard runs by Burns. Deandra’ Sandles chipped in with a 49-yard touchdown sprint. Also, a two-point conversion pass to Kayleb Mathews, and a two point run from Burns and Mexia was leading 41-38.
Never say die was the chant of both teams. Blain hit Noah Hill in stride, and 51 yards later, and a Christian PAT and Bullard led 45-41. There was just enough time left for probably five touchdowns.
Burns did his part with a 49-yard touchdown run and another two-point conversion pass to Mathews as the Blacks were on top 49-45 on the revolving scoreboard.
The Panthers drove it right back down the field with Blain scoring from 30 yards out. Blain also hit Bowman for the two-points to change the lead to Bullard 53-49.
This sounds like a broken record, but Burns did it again, with a 13-yard, fourth-down pass to Mathews. Burns then Sandles for two points and Mexia went back into the lead, and final score of 57-53.
Mexia (2-7, 1-2) will close out the regular season hosting Canton (5-4, 1-2) next Friday. Bullard (0-10, 0-4) finished their season.