LUFKIN — Kaden Meredith was off and running from the start of Thursday night's showdown between Longview and Beaumont West Brook.
Then, when it came down to it, the Lobo defense took over.
Meredith accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense and the Lobo defense turned away the Bruins late as Longview closed out its non-district slate with a 51-28 win over West Brook at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.
With the win, Longview moves to 3-1 on the year and heads into District 9-5A, Division I play at home against West Mesquite on Oct. 23. West Brook drops to 1-2 on the year and opens District 21-6A play on Oct. 23 at Galena Park North Shore.
Meredith finished the night with 243 rushing yards and four touchdowns and added a 40-yard scoring catch to a stellar night for the Lobos in this rematch of the 2018 Class 6A, Division II state championship.
This version of this short but storied series between the Lobos and Bruins had plenty of offensive fireworks.
Longview finished the night with 480 yards of total offense, 317 rushing and 163 through the air. West Brook, led by a strong night from junior quarterback and LSU commit Bryce Anderson, finished with 365 total yards.
Lobo wide receiver Jalen Hale had scoring catches of eight and 47 yards, both from fellow sophomore Jordan Allen, who went 6-of-13 passing for 123 yards. Meredith's 40-yard catch came from Landyn Grant.
Markevion Haynes finished with 85 rushing yards and had two catches for 29 yards for Longview, who finished 5-of-8 on third-down conversions.
Spencer Powell added a 37-yard field goal as well for Longview.
Anderson led the Bruins with 370 yards of total offense, 116 on 16 carries and 254 through the air on 21-of-35 passing.
But he had two interceptions, one coming at a crucial moment.
After trimming the lead down to 10, 38-28, and a Lobo three-and-out, Tyree Hale picked off his third pass of the season for Longview.
One play later, Meredith raced 26 yards to the house to all but seal it for Longview.
It became official on the next series as the Lobos forced a turnover-on-downs with big plays from Laqualon Hale, Devean Isaac and Trevor Tamplin.
De'Cameron Thomas picked off the second pass and Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson had a fumble recovery for the Lobos, who also blocked a point-after attempt.
Longview scored on four of its five first-half possessions with the Allen to Jalen Hale connections to start, followed by Meredith runs of 31 and 65 yards, the second coming with 14 seconds left in the first half to put Longview head, 28-20, at the break.
Jackson-Jamerson recovered a West Brook fumble to open the third quarter and Grant connected with Meredith on the sideline for a 40-yard catch-and-run score two plays later.
Powell's field goal made it 38-20 with 3:47 left in the third. West Brook stayed in it with Anderson's third rushing touchdown of the night but the Lobo defense bent but didn't break.