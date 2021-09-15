When TJC fell behind by two goals in the first half, it appeared the Apaches Ladies' long winning streak may be snapped.
But not so fast.
A gritty rally and a crucial save during the overtime session lifted No. 1 Tyler Junior College to a 3-2 victory over No. 20 Angelina College on Wednesday in a Region XIV women's soccer match at Jase Magers Soccer Complex in Lufkin.
The victory is the 34th straight for the Apache Ladies, who improve to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in conference. The Lady Roadrunners fell to 4-1 overall and in league play.
TJC coach Corey Rose said Megham Romines, a sophomore from Tyler, was involved in two goals and "worked hard in a physical game."
Romines, a Tyler Lee graduate, got the Apache Ladies on the board in the latter stages of the first half with a goal off an assist from Maddy Hatch.
Tessa Thornton got the equalizer in the second half on an assist from Hana Masuko.
Esa Galekhutle got the winning goal in OT. Romines had the assist.
Rose added goalkeeper Daniella Wilken came up with a big save in OT.
"Our defense played pretty well even giving up two goals five shots," Rose said.
The Apache Ladies play host to Jacksonville College on Saturday at Pat Hartley Field. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m. Angelina is scheduled to travel to Athens on Saturday to meet Trinity Valley Community College in a 1 p.m. contest.
