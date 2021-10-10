It was a record-smashing day for UT Tyler coach Lyndsay Mashe and Savannah Guzman, a junior from San Antonio, in Wichita Falls.
Saturday's eighth straight conference win also marked Mashe's 100th win as head coach of the Patriots, extending her program record for career wins total. Guzman also eclipsed an impressive feat in her career in the match, totaling the 1,000th dig of her career.
The Patriots downed Midwestern State 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17) to remain the only undefeated team in NCAA Division II volleyball after Saturday's results across the Division II landscape, and sit atop the Lone Star Conference standings with an 8-0 record. The Patriots are one of two remaining undefeated teams in conference play alongside Angelo State, (7-0).
UT Tyler is 12-0 on the season and extended its regular season winning streak to 23 matches.
Mikayla Ware, Evelyn Torres and Maiya Peña all had 10 or more kills as UT Tyler hit .304 as a team against the Mustangs.
On Friday, the Patriots scored a 3-0 win over Cameron in Lawton, Oklahoma. UT Tyler won 25-21, 25-13, 25-19.
The Patriots are scheduled to host their annual Dig Pink Game on Friday as they host Texas A&M-Kingsville at the Herrington Patriot Center. The match has a 6 p.m. scheduled start. UT Tyler also plays host to Texas A&M International at 1 p.m. Saturday.