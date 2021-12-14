Four basketball tournaments will take place in East Texas this weekend.
The Martin’s Mill Mustangs will host the Bryan Mewbourn Memorial Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Thursday’s schedule is Martin’s Mill vs. Mabank, noon; Edgewood vs. Mabank, 6 p.m.; and Malakoff vs. Martin’s Mill, 7:30 p.m. Friday’s schedule is Malakoff vs. Edgewood, noon; Mabank vs. Malakoff, 4:30 p.m.; and Martin’s Mill vs. Edgewood, 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s schedule is the third-place game at 1:30 p.m. and the championship game at 3 p.m.
Calvert was scheduled to be in the event, but had to drop out on Tuesday morning.
The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs will play a standalone game against Addison Trinity Christian at 6 p.m. Friday. There will also be 10 junior varsity boys games featuring Martin’s Mill, LaPoynor, Edgewood, Malakoff and Mabank.
Union Grove will host a 12-team varsity boys tournament and will also have a 14-team junior varsity field.
Thursday’s pool play schedule is Timpson vs. Rivercrest, 8 a.m.; Garrison vs. Waskom, 9:15 a.m.; Union Grove vs. McLeod, 10:30 a.m.; Gladewater vs. Hawkins, 11:45 p.m.; McLeod vs. Harmony, 1 p.m.; Timpson vs. Brook Hill, 2:15 p.m.; New Diana vs. Waskom, 3:30 p.m.; Gladewater vs. Bowie, 4:45 pm.; Rivercrest vs. Brook Hill, 6 p.m.; Garrison vs. New Diana, 7:15 p.m.; Bowie vs. Hawkins, 7:15 p.m.; and Union Grove vs. Harmony, 8:30 p.m.
Bracket play will begin on Friday with Rivercrest vs. New Diana at 8 a.m. Other first-round matchups are Bowie vs. Brook Hill, 9:15 a.m.; McLeod vs. Hawkins, 10:30 a.m.; and Waskom vs. Harmony, 11:45 a.m. Union Grove, Gladewater, Garrison and Timpson will meet the winners later on Friday.
The championship is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The JV field includes Union Grove, two teams from Canton, two teams from Commerce, Rivercrest, New Diana, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Waskom, Overton, Timpson, Harmony, McLeod and Hawkins.
Tatum’s boys tournament will be a round-robin event beginning Thursday.
Thursday’s schedule is Carthage vs. Marshall, 5 p.m. and Tatum vs. Chapel Hill, 6:30 p.m. Friday’s schedule is Chapel Hill vs. Marshall, 1:30 p.m. and Tatum vs. Center, 3 p.m. Saturday’s schedule is Carthage vs. Chapel Hill, noon and Marshall vs. Center, 1:30 p.m.
Carlisle will have a tournament for boys and girls. Thursday’s schedule is East Texas Chargers vs. Leverett’s Chapel girls, 1 p.m.; East Texas Chargers vs. Leverett’s Chapel boys, 2:30 p.m; Carlisle vs. Arp boys, 4 p.m.; Carlisle vs. Leverett’s Chapel girls, 5:30 p.m; Carlisle vs. Leverett’s Chapel boys, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule is East Texas Chargers vs. Arp boys, 1 p.m.; East Texas Chargers vs. Carlisle girls, 2:30 p.m.; East Texas Chargers vs. Carlisle boys, 4 p.m.; and Leverett’s Chapel vs. Arp boys, 5:30 p.m.